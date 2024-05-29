Borussia Dortmund look to trigger Waldemar Anton’s release clause

Borussia Dortmund look set on triggering Waldemar Anton’s release clause at VfB Stuttgart, according to SportBild.

The defender has had a stellar season with Stuttgart and has rightly earned himself a place in Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany squad for this summer’s European Championships.

The 27-year-old joined Stuttgart from Hannover 96 back in 2020 with a release clause set at €22.5m. Considering the centre-backs recent form and call-up to the national team, this is a fee that doesn’t sound too much.

For BVB, the €22.5m is a realistic sum due to the money they’ve accumulated from their run to the Champions League final this season.

Whether Mats Hummels extends his contract at Dortmund is a secondary factor in the pursuit of Anton. Hummels would only extend by one year and BVB are focused more on the long-term future of the squad.

It’s believed that Dortmund will try to sign the defender soon into the transfer window.

GGFN | Jamie Allen