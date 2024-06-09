Borussia Dortmund will let Youssoufa Moukoko and Sebastien Haller leave in the summer for reasonable offers

Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung reports that Borussia Dortmund will allow both Youssoufa Moukoko and Sebastien Haller to leave in the summer if they receive suitable offers.

Dortmund have made it clear to the duo that they can leave in the summer but finding suitable parties is currently proving difficult. Die Schwarzgelben are currently looking for interest in Haller but it will be difficult to recoup the €31m paid for him two years ago due to him struggling this season.

For Moukoko, the situation is slightly different. The 19-year-old has little interest in leaving Dortmund in the summer so a loan move is now an option. A temporary move away from Dortmund would allow Moukoko to gain match experience to then return to Dortmund and play when he will be included more. kicker had also reported a separation is likely earlier this week.

It is widely reported that Dortmund are looking for a new striker in the summer. In recent weeks, Dortmund have shown great interest in VfB Stuttgart striker Sehrou Guirassy as well as RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Seško, who is deemed as their dream target.

GGFN | Jack Meenan