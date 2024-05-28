Borussia Dortmund keen on Mason Greenwood as Man Utd push to sell

Mason Greenwood was voted Getafe's player of the season - Getty Images/Joaquin Corchero

Borussia Dortmund have refused to rule out a move for Mason Greenwood as Manchester United continue to field interest in the striker from across Europe amid the prospect of a summer exit.

Greenwood was announced on Tuesday as Getafe’s player of the season after an impressive loan spell with the Spanish club that saw him score 10 goals in 36 appearances after 20 months without competitive football.

The 22-year-old thanked Getafe for their support and making him feel “very happy and comfortable” after playing his final game for the club in Sunday’s 2-1 defeat against Mallorca ahead of his return to United.

United’s focus has been on exploring all options around a permanent sale of Greenwood, who is valued at around £40 million.

But, if the right offers do not materialise, United are thought to be open to another season long loan provided it came with an obligation to buy for a set fee.

Dortmund are thought to have had some exploratory discussions with United about a potential loan deal for Greenwood, who has also been the subject of enquiries from at least two Premier League clubs and garnered interest in Spain and Italy.

Another England forward, Jadon Sancho, is already on loan at the German club after a falling out with United manager Erik ten Hag last September and is due to line up in the Champions League final against Real Madrid at Wembley on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of the Champions League final, Dortmund’s sporting director Sebastian Kehl refused to rule out a move for Greenwood.

“I don’t want to talk about any rumours at the moment because it doesn’t make sense. Let’s play the final on Saturday first,” Kehl said.

“Of course, we have plans for next season and we have discussed many scenarios but let’s focus on Saturday and then we’ll see how we move on.”

Asked if Greenwood - whose United contract runs until June next year but with an option to extend by 12 months to 2026 -was a player Dortmund like, Kehl added: “I don’t want to talk about that now.”

United abandoned plans to reintegrate Greenwood into their first team squad last summer in the wake of a fierce public and internal backlash and subsequently loaned him to Getafe.

In February last year, the Crown Prosecution Service announced that charges of attempted rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and controlling and coercive behaviour against Greenwood had been dropped after key witnesses withdrew and new material came to light.

Sancho’s United future remains unclear with no certainty Dortmund will look to keep the player. There is no specific option in their loan arrangement with United for the Bundesliga club to buy the England international. But United do stand to receive an additional cash windfall should Dortmund beat Real on Saturday.

The original loan deal guaranteed United a minimum €3.5 million (£3 million). However, United also negotiated bonus payments of up to €4 million (£3.4 million) based on the number of performances Sancho made and Dortmund’s performance domestically and in Europe.

United sources say the majority of that £3.4 million has already been achieved but a final additional payment will be triggered if Dortmund prevail at Wembley.

It would be more difficult, if not impossible, to see a way back for Sancho at Old Trafford if United, who are conducting a season review this week that will determine Ten Hag’s fate, opt to stick with their FA Cup winning manager rather than sack him.

Equally, it is still unclear how big a market there will be for the England forward this summer and, even then, little expectation of being able to command a fee even close to the £72 million they paid Dortmund in 2021. Sancho’s £250,000-a-week wages are another prohibitive factor to a sale.

United are open to offers for the vast majority of their squad as they seek to raise funds to reinvest in the squad. A centre-half, defensive midfielder and striker are the three priority target areas.

