A Borussia Dortmund farewell for Youssoufa Moukoko?

Youssoufa Moukoko is in contention to be sold by Borussia Dortmund this summer. Kicker report that with the German forward failing to find a regular spot in the BVB team, signs are currently pointing to a separation with the 19-year-old wanting to play more.

This doesn’t come as a surprise with Moukoko being one of four players that could be sold: Salih Özcan, Donyell Malen and Sébastien Haller being the other three. And with Marco Reus retiring, we can expect to see a new look Borussia Dortmund attack next season.

Speaking to Bild, Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke stated that the club will invest in their squad for the 2024/25 season after narrowly missing out on the Champions League, losing to Real Madrid in the final, but falling short in the Bundesliga, finishing fifth.

Youssoufa Moukoko’s development has stagnated

Awarded his Bundesliga debut by Lucien Favre one day after his 16th birthday, Moukoko has played 99 games across all competitions for Borussia Dortmund, scoring 18 and creating eight.

He played under Edin Terzić following Favre’s departure before playing just 358 minutes under Marco Rose in the 2021/22 season.

Despite his obvious talent, Moukoko played 756 minutes across 27 games last season, scoring six goals – averaging a goal every 126 minutes.

But with Borussia Dortmund actively looking to strengthen their attacking with interest in Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy, while RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Šeško remains a “dream target”, Moukoko is again likely to find minutes hard to come by next season, should he remain at the Westfalenstadion.

