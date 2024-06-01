Borussia Dortmund fans boo Jose Mourinho before Champions League final

Jose Mourinho offering punditry for TNT Sports (Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Borussia Dortmund fans booed Jose Mourinho before the Champions League final as the former Real Madrid manager appeared on the pitch before kick-off.

Mourinho was in attendance working for TNT Sports as a pundit on the showpiece, in which Dortmund take on Madrid at Wembley Stadium.

The Portuguese manager’s face appeared on the giant screens at each end of the stadium, which prompted a loud chorus of boos from the end covered in yellow and black.

The mood was lifted by the appearance of Dortmund’s former manager Jurgen Klopp, who laughed as he brought a rapturous roar from their fans.

Mourinho was typically forthright with his views, and criticised Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag’s handling of Jadon Sancho, who has thrived since leaving Old Trafford and returning to Dortmund on loan.

“The kid made mistakes... but his manager wasn’t able to get the best out of him,” Mourinho said.

Asked by TNT Sports presenter Laura Woods about reports he is set to become the new Fenerbahce, Mourinho smiled: “Maybe I travel tomorrow...”