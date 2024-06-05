Borussia Dortmund’s dream striker target is RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Seško

Sport Bild reports that Borussia Dortmund’s dream target for the striker position this summer is RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Seško.

Dortmund have been linked to several strikers this summer, including VfB Stuttgart’s Sehrou Guirassy, but Seško is said to be their dream option to boost their forward line.

However, Seško’s €65m release clause makes any transfer basically impossible for Dortmund to complete. On top of this, they will have to compete with teams from abroad with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and AC Milan all having shown interest in the Slovenian international.

Ultimately Seško future is up to him. In his first season in the Bundesliga, he finished with 14 goals after a slow start after joining from Red Bull Salzburg last summer.

A move away from the Bundesliga so soon may be the wrong move for the 21-year-old as he has shown that despite his great ball-striking ability, he can be very wasteful in front of goal. An extra year in Germany will give him the chance to hone his skills even more before taking the leap to a bigger club where he would shine.

GGFN | Jack Meenan