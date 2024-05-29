Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels provides an update on his future

Speaking to Sport Bild (via @bvbnewsblog) Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels has provided an update on his future.

Hummels’ contract at Dortmund is set to expire in the summer and there has yet to be any talks over a potential contract extension. The 35-year-old provided a reason for this: “Because I gave a clear signal: I want to wait for the final and listen to myself first.”

The 35-year-old believes that there are three options for his future but retirement is not one of them: “The feeling is that an end is currently the least likely scenario. I could also continue somewhere else. There are 3 options: BVB, retirement or another club. An end is currently the least likely option.” Hummels then added: “What I rule out is a transfer abroad, to the USA or something similar. If I leave Borussia Dortmund then I will go to another European country, my son plays a very big role in this. That’s why I clearly say that adventures like the USA are out of the question for me. If I move, I would stay in Europe.”

The central defender has shown that he is still an important player for Dortmund with his man-of-the-match performance in the Champions League semi-final against PSG, so much so he has kept Niklas Süle out of the team who was meant to be a big part when he joined in the summer of 2022.

Hummels would not be the first Dortmund legend to be let go this summer after it was announced that Marco Reus would leave Dortmund at the end of the season as his contract also expires in the summer. The future of Reus is currently unknown.

If Hummels does leave then he will need to be replaced, and going by reports, VfB Stuttgat’s Waldermar Anton could be a replacement.

GGFN | Jack Meenan