Borussia Dortmund confirm departure of manager Edin Terzic

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the departure of Edin Terzic after the manager asked to be released from his contract.

"Dear Borussia fans, even though it is really hurting me right now, I would like to tell you that I will be leaving BVB today," Terzic said in a statement. "It was a huge honour to be able to lead this great club to a DFB Cup victory and most recently to a Champions League final.

"I asked those responsible for a meeting after our final at Wembley because after ten years at BVB, including five years on the coaching team and two and a half years as head coach, I feel that the upcoming new start should be accompanied by a new man on the sidelines.

"Everyone who knows me knows that during this decision-making process of the past few weeks, two hearts have been beating in my chest. But even after intensive discussions, my basic feeling has not changed. I always wish Borussia Dortmund only the very best and don't say goodbye, but see you again."

More to follow...