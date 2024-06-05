Borussia Dortmund’s Antonios Papadopoulos to join FC Lugano

Sky Germany report that Borussia Dortmund’s Antonios Papadopoulos will join FC Lugano.

The 24-year-old German-Greek defender has signed a three-year contract with the Swiss side with his contract at BVB expiring at the end of the season.

MLS side St. Louis City, Greek side Panathinaikos and Dutch side PEC Zwolle had also showed an interest.

Borussia Dortmund’s defensive situation

Heading into the 2024/25 season, Mats Hummels’ Borussia Dortmund future remains unclear. The 35-year-old confirmed that a decision will be made ‘in the next few weeks’ with the defender’s contract expiring at the end of the month.

With Papadopoulos departing and Hummels yet to make a decision, that leaves Borussia Dortmund short in central defence with Nico Schlotterbeck and Niklas Süle.

Soumaïla Coulibaly, on loan at Royal Antwerp, has impressed this season with 34 games across all competitions, but the Belgian side have an option to buy the French defender. That would be a loss to Dortmund, with the club perhaps needing to make at least two defensive purchases in the summer.

GGFN | Daniel Pinder