Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen: Josip Stanisic goal maintains unbeaten record

Josip Stanisic scored a stoppage-time equaliser for Bayer Leverkusen to maintain their unbeaten record with a 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund.

Leverkusen secured their first German title with five games to spare last Sunday, and now aim to record the first unbeaten campaign in the Bundesliga.

Niclas Fullkrug gave hosts Dortmund an 81st-minute lead on Sunday.

But Stanisic struck in the seventh minute of added time to make it 45 games unbeaten in all competitions.

The Croatia defender, on loan from Bayern Munich, headed home from a Florian Wirtz corner even later than when Jeremie Frimpong maintained this season's unbeaten record in midweek.

Xabi Alonso's side beat West Ham 3-1 win on aggregate in the Europa League quarter-finals but needed an 89th-minute goal from Frimpong on Thursday to salvage a 1-1 draw in the second leg and keep their run going.

"We just don't want to lose," Alonso told DAZN. "The goal was very emotional, celebrating with the fans was very nice and it means a lot to us all.

"We're still waiting for our big party. Now we'll recover a bit and then prepare well for Stuttgart [next Saturday], which will be a very exciting game."