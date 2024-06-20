Borthwick 'doing a great job' for England - Jones

Steve Borthwick (left) was an assistant coach under Eddie Jones (right), helping England to a World Cup final in 2019 [Getty Images]

Summer Series: Japan v England

Venue: Japan National Stadium, Tokyo Date: Saturday, 22 June Kick-off: 06:50 BST

Coverage: Live text commentary and updates on the BBC Sport website.

Head coach Steve Borthwick is "doing a great job" in charge of England, says new Japan boss Eddie Jones.

Jones, 64, was sacked by England nine months before last autumn's Rugby World Cup and replaced by Borthwick, who worked under the Australian during his first stint in charge of Japan and at England.

England face the Brave Blossoms in Tokyo on Saturday in what will be Jones' first game back in charge of Japan after he resigned as Australia coach in October.

"England is a high-pressured job, you get more scrutiny than any other job in the world," Jones said.

"For a young guy he [Borthwick] is doing a great job."

Borthwick, 44, had a disappointing first Six Nations in charge before losing three of England's four World Cup warm-up matches, including a first defeat by Fiji.

However, a third-placed finish at the World Cup and an impressive victory over Ireland in this year's Six Nations leaves his side in a strong position heading into their summer tour of Japan and New Zealand.

"He [Borthwick] has handled that [scrutiny] pretty well," former England boss Jones added.

"He is really assembling that team and kept a number of the senior players and is starting to bring through some young players.

"He has done a really, really good job."

'I have got a real good feeling in my bones'

Jones initially took over the Brave Blossoms in 2012 and guided them to a famous victory over South Africa at the 2015 World Cup.

Despite the Australian moving on to coach England, Japan went one step further four years later and reached the quarter-finals of their home World Cup - where they were defeated by South Africa.

However, the Brave Blossoms failed to get out of the pool stages at last autumn's World Cup in France, being defeated 34-12 by Borthwick's England.

The 64-year-old has named an inexperienced side to face England which includes four uncapped players in the starting XV.

"Of course England are going to come with more experience as they are three years into a cycle with Steve Borthwick, we are 10 days into a cycle," Jones added.

"There is a gap there but we have no excuse. We have prepared really well and are going to give it a red hot go on Saturday.

"I have got a real good feeling in my bones that we will take them right to the last moment.

"If we are good enough we will win the game, if we are not we will work out what we have to do better. It is pretty simple."