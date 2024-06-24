Born in the US, these athletes will compete for other countries in Paris

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Athletes take great pride in competing for their country, especially in the Olympics — but for some, the lure of the rings outweighs the need to represent the flags of their birth.

“My grandparents, they wanted me to represent Mexico,” said wrestler Austin Gomez. “They wanted me to be a proud Mexican.”

In college, Gomez wrestled for Iowa State, Wisconsin and Michigan last year, where he finished second in the NCAA championships.

He was born in the United States and grew up in a Chicago suburb. But if he medals in Paris, it will be for Mexico.

When asked if he caught any grief, Gomez said, “All the time.”

“You know, it’s just people talking bad about me saying that, you know, I’m no longer American,” Gomez said. “Which is fine by me. So it’s a lot of people, you know, hating on me because they want to be in my shoes in which they have the opportunities I have.”

It’s a similar story for Michigan graduate Myles Amine, who will wrestle for San Marino.

“For people watching right now, the first thing they’re going to do is look up ‘what is San Marino,'” Amine said.

It’s an enclaved microstate in central Italy. Before the Tokyo Games, San Marino had never won an Olympic medal, but Amine won a wrestling bronze. He also carried the flag in the opening ceremonies.

“Surreal. I just remember the weight right when I walked into the stadium,” Amine said. “The first thing I thought was like, take all this and try to be as present as possible, because you just never know if anything like this will ever come again.”

Alex Rose carried the Samoan flag in Tokyo. Despite being born and raised in Michigan, his father immigrated from Samoa, so he pays tribute to his roots with a traditional Samoan tattoo and dreams of making history in Paris.

“If I were to win an Olympic medal for Samoa, I would be the first male athlete to ever do so,” Rose said. “That would mean everything to the island.”

Some fans may not like the idea of seeing Americans compete for other countries, but the rules allow them to pursue their Olympic dreams — and, for Rose, Gomez and Amine, their family ties.

