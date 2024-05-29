Borman won’t return to Hardaway staff

MEMPHIS – Players aren’t the only thing that’s seen a revolving door for Tigers coach Penny Hardaway over the years.

Assistant coaches have also come and gone and now, you can add a new name to that ‘Gone’ list as Andy Borman won’t return to the bench this season.

Borman has been part of Hardaway’s staff for the last two seasons. There won’t be a third.

Borman played at Duke and was a part of the Blue Devils 2001 National Championship team when he played for his uncle, the legendary Mike Krzyzewski.

The change comes just a couple of weeks after news broke that former Tiger great Andre Turner would be joining Hardaway’s staff.

Still nothing official on Turner from Penny or the university or what role he might have on the coaching staff. A staff that now has at least one opening.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.