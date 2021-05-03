  • Oops!
Boris Johnson addresses Man United protest

United fans protesting against the club's American owners, the Glazer family, stormed into the stadium which was closed to fans due to COVID-19 restrictions.

A flare was thrown at the broadcasters podium as fans ran on to the field and protesters clashed with police outside the ground.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said two officers were injured with one requiring hospital treatment after he was attacked with a bottle and suffered slash wound to his face.

The fan protests against the Glazers, which have been taken place since they bought the club in 2005, have been reignited since United's involvement in the attempt to create a breakaway European Super League.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who publicly opposed the Super League plans, said he understood the motives behind the protests.

"I don't think it's a good idea to have disruptive behaviour, demonstrations of that kind, but on the other hand I do understand people's strength of feeling," Johnson told reporters during a campaign visit in Hartlepool in the north of England.

"I think it's a good thing that we've been able to do things that make it pretty clear that the European Super League is not going to be appreciated by the people of this country."

No decision has yet been made on the rescheduling of the match or about any sanctions for Sunday's events.

  • UFC Vegas 25 results: Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes to earn title shot

    The UFC Vegas 25 results were littered with decision after decision, but the fight card finished strong with two blistering finishes in the main and co-main events. Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes to earn title shot Dominick Reyes rocked Jiri Prochazka and the Czech fighter returned the favor, all inside of the first two minutes of the UFC Vegas 25 main event. Reyes recovered and took Prochazka to the canvas. It didn't take Prochazka long to return the fight to the feet, where he unloaded on Reyes, hurting the former title contender. Reyes wasn't done, though, landing several combinations in the final moments of the round. Prochazka ate the shots and kept combing forward, bloodying Reyes's nose. The American answered with several more punches, but Prochazka seemed to take the shots better than Reyes and again answered with a blistering combination that shook Reyes before the round ended. Reyes started round two strong, unleashing with punch combinations and kicking Prochazka to the canvas. But the Czech kept pressing forward, showing little effect from the shots, as he kept throwing punches and kicks of his own. Reyes rocked him and Prochazka changed levels, looking for a takedown, instead getting caught in a guillotine choke. Reyes fell to his back, but couldn't finish the choke. Prochazka escaped and got up, Reyes dropped him with an upkick. Somehow surviving the brutal upkick, Prochazka again returned the fight to the feet. A few moments later, Prochazka backed Reyes up to the fence, unleashing a right elbow followed by a left spinning back elbow that dropped Reyes face down on the canvas. A former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion and just two fights into his UFC tenure, Prochazka is now expected to get a shot at the winner of the UFC light heavyweight championship bout between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira, which is scheduled for Sept. 4 at UFC 266. Faced with the fact that UFC president Dana White said he would get the title shot, Prochazka said simply, "Oh, okay. Yeah, I'm ready. Let's do that." "Before the UFC, all my fights were just teaching me and my team to get better and better to step into the UFC and take a title." UFC Vegas 25 results: Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes with spinning elbow Giga Chikadze finishes Cub Swanson with the Giga Kick The UFC Vegas 25 co-main event started with a lot of promise, but ended quickly with a brutal kick to the liver. Giga Chikadze and Cub Swanson exchanged several hard punches in the opening moments of the bout. Just as the fight started to flow, Chikadze unleashed his patented liver kick (aka the Giga Kick). The effects were immediately written across Swanson's tormented face as he fell to his knees. Chikadze hesitated, briefly thinking the referee might stop the fight. When the referee waited, Chikadze swarmed Swanson and landed a few punches that forced an end to the bout at 1:03 of round one. "I had to tell all of the guys in the Top 15 that I'm here. If you didn't know my name, now you know," Chikadze said after the fight. "I had to bring the fire." After the victory, Chikadze respectfully called out former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway. "Max Holloway, it would be an honor to fight you because you are one of the best and I really want to fight you." UFC Vegas 25 results: Giga Chikadze stops Cub Swanson in co-main event https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1388703295942823936 Ion Cutelaba and Dustin Jacoby ends in disappointing split draw Ion Cutelaba put his fight with Dustin Jacoby at risk at Friday's weigh-in, grabbing Jacoby around the neck during their face-off. Luckily there wasn't a repeat of the Jeremy Stephens vs. Drakkar Klose cancellation and the Cutelabla vs. Jacoby bout took place as planned. It was a toe-to-toe battle, but the end result left something to be desired. Jacoby started strong, looking much sharper on the feet, but Cutelaba eventually took him down. Jacoby got back to his feet fairly quickly every time, but Cutelaba took him down repeatedly throughout the round, landing punches or elbows after nearly every takedown. Cutelaba went back to the takedown in round two. It worked well for the first couple minutes, but Jacoby began stuffing them and keeping Cutelaba at bay with his jab and occasionally landing with his uppercut and right cross. Jacoby staggered Cutelaba with a right hand in the waning seconds of round two, but couldn't put him down. Jacoby started the final round with a hard kick to the body. Cutelaba kept swinging, but looked like he'd lost a step or two since the first round. Not as worried about the takedown as he was in round one, Jacoby was swinging with more power punches in the final frame. Cutelaba dug deep and kept firing back. Jacoby just missed with a huge flying knee and then went for a takedown of his own. Cutelaba stuffed it. Jacoby got the takedown on his next attempt, but it came with about 10 seconds left in the fight. When the scorecards were read, one judge saw it in favor of Jacoby, another in favor of Cutelaba, and the final judge ruled it a draw for an overall result of a split draw. UFC Vegas 25 results: Ion Cutelaba vs Dustin Jacoby ruled a split draw (Photos courtesy of UFC) Manager says Kamaru Usman wants Michael Chiesa next at UFC 263 UFC Vegas 25 Live Results UFC Vegas 25 Main Card Main Event: Jiri Prochazka def Dominick Reyes by KO (elbows) at 4:29, R2Co-main Event: Giga Chikadze vs Cub Swanson by TKO (body kick and punches) at 1:03, R1Ion Cutelaba vs Dustin Jacoby ruled a split draw (29-28, 28-29, 28-28)Sean Strickland def Krzysztof Jotko by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Merab Dvalishvili def Cody Stamann by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) UFC Vegas 25 Prelims Luana Pinheiro def Randa Markos by disqualification (illegal upkick) at 4:16, R1TJ Brown def Kai Kamaka III by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)Luana Carolina def Poliana Botelho by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Loma Lookboonmee def Sam Hughes by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Andreas Michailidis def KB Bhullar by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Filipe Colares def Luke Sanders by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-38, 29-28)

  • Panthers honor request, tab RB Chuba Hubbard in fourth round

    The Carolina Panthers were on the clock during the fourth round of Saturday's NFL draft when coach Matt Rhule received a text. It was his wife, Julie, and she had a succinct message: Draft Chuba Hubbard. Peace at the dinner table was maintained when Rhule and the Panthers followed the instructions and tabbed the Oklahoma State running back with the 126th overall selection.

  • MLB roundup: Nick Pivetta outduels Jacob deGrom in 1-0 Red Sox win

    Nick Pivetta outdueled a history-seeking Jacob deGrom on Wednesday night, when the Boston right-hander tossed five scoreless innings, combined with three relievers on a two-hitter and earned the win as the visiting Red Sox edged the New York Mets 1-0. Christian Vazquez had an RBI double in the second inning for the Red Sox, who swept the two-game interleague series. deGrom (2-2), seeking to become the first pitcher to ever strike out at least 14 batters in four straight starts, took a familiar hard-luck defeat after allowing the one run on three hits and one walk while striking out nine over six innings.

  • What we learned about the Brad Holmes regime from the 2021 NFL draft

    The 2021 draft offers much deeper insight into GM Brad Holmes vision for the Detroit Lions

  • Brad Holmes: We would’ve considered a QB if one was graded higher than Penei Sewell

    Though the Lions acquired Jared Goff and the Rams’ 2022 and 2023 first-round picks in exchange for Matthew Stafford, they still considered selecting a QB at No. 7 overall in last week’s draft. General Manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell did attend many of the Pro Days for the top passers to evaluate [more]

  • LeBron James rips play-in tournament: 'Whoever came up with that s*** needs to be fired'

    The Lakers may have to play in it, but that doesn't mean LeBron has to like it.

  • MLB roundup: Yusei Kikuchi, Mariners edge Astros 1-0

    Yusei Kikuchi allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings as the Seattle Mariners defeated the host Houston Astros 1-0 Thursday afternoon. The game's lone run scored on Taylor Trammell's homer leading off the third inning as the Mariners salvaged the finale of a four-game series. It was only Seattle's second victory in 21 games at Minute Maid Park since the start of the 2019 season.

  • Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown injuries: Update on Celtics stars

    Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both suffered injuries late in the Boston Celtics' loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Here's the latest on their status.

  • Ex-Patriots WR Julian Edelman responds to Tom Brady, Bucs rumors

    Julian Edelman did a little damage control Sunday after Tom Brady stoked speculation about the ex-Patriots wide receiver joining the Buccaneers.

  • How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the Valspar Championship

    Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned at the Valspar Championship.

  • Texans GM Nick Caserio says undrafted free agency means more targeted approach to filling roster needs

    The Houston Texans have had to shift their approach as the signing of priority free agents begins.

  • NFL draft winners and losers: Bears and Pats excel as Steelers and Packers fumble

    Chicago made an aggressive – and impressive move – for the talented Justin Fields while Pittsburgh overreached to take a running back Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, center, poses with team owner Robert Kraft, left, and team president Jonathan Kraft after his selection by the New England Patriots. Photograph: Charles Krupa/AP Winners Chicago Bears: Chicago had the most to shout about after the dust settled in Cleveland. The Bears executed the finest move of the weekend when they traded up to snag Justin Fields at the expense of first- and fifth-round picks this year, and a first- and fourth-rounder in 2022. Aggressive decisions like this are often a desperate reach but getting such an all-round talented quarterback at No 11 feels like an unmitigated steal. Fields being given breathing room to learn while veteran Andy Dalton starts in September points to a very bright future. Indeed, Bears head coach Matt Nagy saw the same blueprint work when he was at the Kansas City Chiefs, and Patrick Mahomes acted as Alex Smith’s back-up in his rookie season. Chicago followed up the Fields pick by addressing their threadbare offensive line in the second round with right tackle Teven Jenkins, who should be an instant starter and will be a much-needed upgrade in Chicago’s run and pass blocking. Finally, the Bears may have pulled off another solid-gold steal when they picked Thomas Graham Jr down in round six. The cornerback opted out in 2020 but his previous three stellar seasons with Oregon point to a sky-high upside. New England Patriots: The scrutiny of Mac Jones’ shrank the moment San Francisco passed on him at No 3. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan might have decided he needed more juice, in the form of Trey Lance, or San Francisco might have never been in the market for Jones at all. But, as Jones tumbled all the way down to 15, all of negativity aimed his way was wiped away. New England are now the proud owners of the most accurate quarterbacks available, a perfect fit for Bill Belichick. Jones has little running ability but he is excellent when working from inside the pocket, and the comparison with Tom Brady is naturally hard to avoid. Obviously Jones is not guaranteed even a sliver of Brady’s success but Pats offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will be delighted to be working with a talent who would have fit so easily into his pocket-passing schemes from New England’s glory years. The draft only got better for New England in round two. I had defensive tackle Christian Barmore pegged for the Pats with their first pick, so for him to slide all the way to No 38 was a huge surprise. He was comfortably the best interior lineman going, a consistently fearsome pass rusher for Alabama. Barmore’s small sample size from college, with production against small schools, offers some risk but his athletic ability is undeniable. Barmore is another steal, and New England look set to rise from the mat quickly and be a serious contender in 2021.Los Angeles Chargers: Los Angeles round off the weekend’s big winners with the eye-catching addition of offensive tackle Rashawn Slater, Asante Samuel Jr at cornerback and a solid third option at receiver in Josh Palmer. Completing the offensive line rebuild for quarterback Justin Herbert may have been a no brainer for the Chargers but the record-breaking rookie’s second season can only be enhanced with Slater, who was a true star in college. He was a true blocking menace, and allowed no sacks and only five pressures in 355 snaps when pass protecting in 2019. Slater is a 300lbs miracle for Herbert, who was hostage to 21 pressures per game in 2020. Samuel Jr is a welcome boost on the other side of the ball for Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, too. Los Angeles’ new-look zonal defense now boasts a cornerback with a forced incompletion rate of over 20% across his career with Florida State. The Chargers’ brutal record of seven one-score losses last season could be reversed with Slater on receiver patrol. Finally, the Chargers should be thrilled by pilfering Palmer with the 77th pick. The receiver’s stock suffered from having poor production but that is more an indictment of his quarterback in Tennessee than anything in his control. Palmer has searing pace, demonstrated when beating new Denver cornerback Patrick Surtain II deep last season. He is another new face for Herbert to get excited about, a serious target behind Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Losers Najee Harris may well turn out to have been a reach as a first-round pick. Photograph: Gary Cosby/USA Today Sports Pittsburgh Steelers: Pittsburgh’s reputation as master draftsmen took a significant dent this year. Yes, the Steelers need a running back, and they may finally have a legitimate successor to Le’Veon Bell in Najee Harris, but he may end up routinely brutalised behind one of the league’s worst offensive lines. A running back in the opening round is a consensus reach, one Pittsburgh should have avoided. James Robinson’s jump from scrapheap to show stopping 1,000 yard season for the Jaguars last season should have been a recent enough example to help avoid an itchy trigger finger. Harris is an excellent pass catcher but not a three-down back, and is the second-worst pick of the draft considering the Steelers’ holes at corner and on the edge as well as o-line. As for the worst pick? Your wooden spoon is in the mail for Alex Leatherwood, Las Vegas.Green Bay Packers: Amari Rodgers meet Aaron Rodgers (hopefully). The Packers finally picked up a pass catcher for their great quarterback but it could be much too little, too late. The reigning MVP’s desire to leave Green Bay was arguably the draft’s biggest story, but whatever happens the waters appear, at minimum, temporarily muddied to the detriment of the team. Should Aaron stay, Amari is an excellent slot receiver and should ease the unceasing workload on Devante Adams’ shoulders. Elsewhere the Packers addressed the need for help at corner and center in round one and two respectively but with head-scratching selections in Eric Stokes and Josh Myers. Better prospects at both positions were available, notably Asante Samuel Jr at cornerback.

  • Messi double leads Barca to nail-biting win over Valencia

    Lionel Messi missed a penalty but still scored twice, including an exquisite free-kick, as Barcelona edged a five-goal thriller with Valencia on Sunday to stay within touching distance of the top of La Liga.

  • NFL draft's biggest steals: Patriots, Jets add top value with hauls in 2021 class

    It wasn't easy for teams to find steals in this year's NFL draft, but several players could exceed expectations in short order.

  • ESPN’s Mel Kiper grades Cowboys draft below 9 other teams

    Mel Kiper or ESPN gave out his yearly draft grades, find out his opinion on the Cowboys 11-man haul.

  • Valspar Championship: Cameron Tringale sets a dubious PGA Tour mark

    By finishing T-3 at the Valspar, Cameron Tringale is now the player who has won the most money without ever winning on the PGA Tour.

  • Breanna Stewart engaged to fellow basketball pro Marta Xargay

    The pair announced their engagement days before a potential meeting on a basketball court.

  • Seth Curry, Sixers react to big performance in road win over Spurs

    Seth Curry and the Philadelphia 76ers react to his big performance in their win over the San Antonio Spurs.

  • Lions called Bengals during draft about trade up for Penei Sewell

    The Cincinnati Bengals had at least one trade call for the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Trainer Bob Baffert faces Preakness decision on Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit and Concert Tour

    Most horses from the Kentucky Derby are not expected to race in the Preakness on May 15, but Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit could make a run.