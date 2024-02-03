Borgen, Kats beat Whitefish again
Feb. 3—WHITEFISH — Taryn Borgen knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 23 points Friday, leading Columbia Falls to its second win over Northwest A girls basketball rival Whitefish this week, 49-22.
Onnikka Lawrence added points for the Wildkats, who led 21-9 at halftime and then saw Borgen scored 15 points in the third quarter.
Bailey Smith's seven points led Whitefish.
C-Falls 13 8 22 5 — 48
Whitefish 5 4 10 4 — 23
COLUMBIA FALLS — Onnikka Lawrence 13, Hope McAtee 4, Taryn Borgen 23, Kierra Kemppainen 2, Alanis Peterson 1, Ellie Stutsman 5.
WHITEFISH — Yoli Krasteve 2, Madi Gordon 2, Jude Perry 3, Bailey Smith 7, Ainsley Scott 6, Hailey Ells 2, CAmry Kelch 1.
Friday's Girls Scores
Superior 57, Plains 47
Anaconda 61, Darby 28
Baker 59, Huntley Project 48
Big Timber 54, Park City 24
Billings Central 55, Laurel 41
Billings Skyview 53, Gallatin 49
Billings West 61, Bozeman 36
Broadus 47, Wibaux 38
Cascade 51, Heart Butte 35
Centerville 56, Winnett-Grass Range 41
Charlo 60, St. Regis 22
Chester-JI 48, Fort Benton 38
Circle 58, Nashua-Opheim 8
Columbia Falls 48, Whitefish 23
Columbus 64, Roundup 11
Conrad 39, Shelby 36
Custer-Hysham 48, Forsyth 40
Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 61, Belt 54
Drummond 46, Lincoln 24
Fairview 54, Harlem 44
Glasgow 56, Poplar 53
Havre 73, Glendive 32
Jordan 55, Terry 43
Lodge Grass 84, Colstrip 49
Lustre Christian 68, Dodson 21
Malta 58, Wolf Point 40
Manhattan 53, Townsend 48
Melstone 56, Broadview-Lavina 33
Miles City 63, Lewistown 27
Mission 56, Troy 12
Missoula Hellgate 48, Butte 41
Philipsburg 51, Valley Christian 11
Plentywood 41, Bainville 33
Plevna 39, Carter County 33
Roy-Winifred 68, Great Falls Central 14
Scobey 71, Frazer 12
Shields Valley 46, Gardiner 27
Simms 44, Augusta 31
Turner 48, Box Elder 35
Twin Bridges 50, West Yellowstone 44
Two Eagle River 50, Noxon 41
White Sulphur Springs 34, Manhattan Christian 29