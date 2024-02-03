Borgen, Kats beat Whitefish again

Feb. 3—WHITEFISH — Taryn Borgen knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 23 points Friday, leading Columbia Falls to its second win over Northwest A girls basketball rival Whitefish this week, 49-22.

Onnikka Lawrence added points for the Wildkats, who led 21-9 at halftime and then saw Borgen scored 15 points in the third quarter.

Bailey Smith's seven points led Whitefish.

C-Falls 13 8 22 5 — 48

Whitefish 5 4 10 4 — 23

COLUMBIA FALLS — Onnikka Lawrence 13, Hope McAtee 4, Taryn Borgen 23, Kierra Kemppainen 2, Alanis Peterson 1, Ellie Stutsman 5.

WHITEFISH — Yoli Krasteve 2, Madi Gordon 2, Jude Perry 3, Bailey Smith 7, Ainsley Scott 6, Hailey Ells 2, CAmry Kelch 1.

Friday's Girls Scores

Superior 57, Plains 47

Anaconda 61, Darby 28

Baker 59, Huntley Project 48

Big Timber 54, Park City 24

Billings Central 55, Laurel 41

Billings Skyview 53, Gallatin 49

Billings West 61, Bozeman 36

Broadus 47, Wibaux 38

Cascade 51, Heart Butte 35

Centerville 56, Winnett-Grass Range 41

Charlo 60, St. Regis 22

Chester-JI 48, Fort Benton 38

Circle 58, Nashua-Opheim 8

Columbia Falls 48, Whitefish 23

Columbus 64, Roundup 11

Conrad 39, Shelby 36

Custer-Hysham 48, Forsyth 40

Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 61, Belt 54

Drummond 46, Lincoln 24

Fairview 54, Harlem 44

Glasgow 56, Poplar 53

Havre 73, Glendive 32

Jordan 55, Terry 43

Lodge Grass 84, Colstrip 49

Lustre Christian 68, Dodson 21

Malta 58, Wolf Point 40

Manhattan 53, Townsend 48

Melstone 56, Broadview-Lavina 33

Miles City 63, Lewistown 27

Mission 56, Troy 12

Missoula Hellgate 48, Butte 41

Philipsburg 51, Valley Christian 11

Plentywood 41, Bainville 33

Plevna 39, Carter County 33

Roy-Winifred 68, Great Falls Central 14

Scobey 71, Frazer 12

Shields Valley 46, Gardiner 27

Simms 44, Augusta 31

Turner 48, Box Elder 35

Twin Bridges 50, West Yellowstone 44

Two Eagle River 50, Noxon 41

White Sulphur Springs 34, Manhattan Christian 29