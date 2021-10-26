Border war: Tennessee projected to play North Carolina

Tennessee (4-4, 2-3 SEC) lost at Alabama, 52-24, in Week 8.

Tennessee has wins over Bowling Green, Tennessee Tech, at Missouri and against South Carolina, while suffering defeats to Pittsburgh, at Florida, Ole Miss and at Alabama in 2021.

Following Week 8, College Football News released its bowl projections. The Vols are projected to play North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina on Dec. 30.

2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule