Border strike action expected today

Aug. 6—PLATTSBURGH — With negotiations between the Canadian Government and its border union still unsettled, strike action could begin today.

ACTION EXPECTED

As previously reported by the Press-Republican, Canada's Customs and Immigration Union, which has been without a contract for three years, could legally begin strike action today, Friday, Aug. 6.

"Things that we could do would be a, work-to-rule, which would slow down mainly commercial travels, whether they be through land borders, air borders or even seaports," Union Vice President Rick Savage had said.

"We could have strategic strikes in specific locations, limited strike action — there are a variety of things that we could do."

Days before the union could begin taking that action, the Canadian Government called them to negotiate.

STATUS OF TALKS

The office of the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat told the Press-Republican Friday morning that mediation with the border union continued through the night Thursday, Aug. 5.

"The Government is still at the table and will not walk away," it reported.

CHAMBER ADVISORY

The North Country Chamber of Commerce issued the following advisory:

"All North Country businesses and individuals involved in cross border travel, shipping or supply chains are advised that the union representing Canadian border officers is expected to begin a 'work to rule' action at Canadian border crossings Friday, August 6. Delays in north bound movements should be expected and planned for.

"Border wait times are available via the BORDER INFO section at the Chamber website: www.northcountrychamber.com. We and our Canadian partner Chambers continue to encourage a settlement."

