Border reopens: looming strike to delay crossings ends before Americans welcomed back to Canada

Aug. 8—The Canadian Border Services Agency and workers unions have negotiated a deal to end the strike that threatened to delay travelers crossing the border when the country reopens to vaccinated Americans Monday.

Starting at 6 a.m. Friday, Canadian BSA staff at all of the country's points of entry began a "work-to-rule" strike that led to delays at every border crossing.

BSA staff performed their jobs to the letter of their contracts, taking no shortcuts and doing nothing extra. Staff did not take money for payment of duties or taxes, and did not answer questions from travelers. The delays led to long lines of essential travelers at Canadian points of entry Friday.

After about a day of delays, Canadian and union officials reached a tentative deal around midnight Friday. After years without a contract, BSA employees are set to receive better pay and better protections against a toxic workplace culture.

"Finally — after three years of negotiations — we've resolved longstanding issues that will go a long way towards making CBSA a better, safer place to work for our members," said Mark Weber, the Canadian Customs and Immigration Union president, in a statement sent just after midnight Friday.

The two unions — the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the CIU — said Thursday they anticipated the strike would have major impacts on the Canadian border reopening. Members of Parliament and Canadian business officials alike said the impacts of the strike would have been disastrous for the Canadian economy as business owners anticipate the first flow of tourists they've seen in 16 months.

With the strike over and border crossings back to normal capacity, vaccinated Americans should be able to cross into Canada by air or land without issue.

To do so, travelers will have to use the ArriveCAN app, available online or in the iPhone and Android application stores, to submit their proof of vaccination and contact information. All travelers over the age of 5 must show proof of a negative COVID-19 molecular test taken within 72 hours of their arrival to Canada. Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 can show proof of a positive test taken between 14 and 180 days prior to their entry date.

COVID-19 vaccination and testing information will be matched to each traveler's passport or enhanced drivers license.

Travelers must be asymptomatic, have a paper or digital copy of their vaccination card and have a quarantine plan prepared if it becomes necessary. The final decision on entry or quarantine requirements will be made by the Border Services Agent processing each individuals entry documents.

Also on Monday, boaters in Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River will no longer have to worry about crossing the Canadian border as they travel. Beginning Monday morning, U.S. boaters who do not dock, anchor or make contact with other vessels will be permitted to travel through Canadian waters without being stopped or required to submit information through the ArriveCAN service.