Border Marine Unit Makes 'Numerous' Life-Saving Interventions in Rio Grande

The Texas Department of Public Safety has praised its Tactical Marine Unit for numerous life-saving interventions in the Rio Grande, with dramatic video showing what it said were the conditions involved in “mass illegal migration”.

The rescue footage covered the period November 18-24, the department said. It shows numerous people, including children, being pulled from the “unpredictable and dangerous Rio Grande.”

The efforts were part of Operation Lone Star, an initiative launched by Texas Gov Greg Abbott in 2021. Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety – South Texas Region via Storyful