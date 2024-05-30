BORA-hansgrohe Shuts Down Rumors on Van Aert and Pidcock Signings

JASPER JACOBS - Getty Images

Rumors have been swirling that German team BORA-hansgrohe is interested in pursuing multi-discipline superstars Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Tom Pidcock (INEOS Grenadiers).

And now, with BORA-hansgrohe’s addition of energy drink brand Red Bull—who have separate deals with both Van Aert and Pidcock—to the team’s ownership and sponsorship ranks, those rumors have hit a fever pitch.

BORA-hansgrohe team boss Ralph Denk has publicly responded to those rumors, saying that his team will respect van Aert and Pidcock’s contracts with Visma-Lease a Bike and INEOS Grenadiers, respectively.

“Normally, we don’t respond to rumors. The Red Bull deals with van Aert and Pidcock are separate from Red Bull’s partnership with BORA-hansgrohe,” Denk told the Belgian sports outlet Sporza.

“We have a partnership with Red Bull headquarters in Austria,” Denk added. “Van Aert and Pidcock have deals with Red Bull Belgium and Red Bull UK, respectively. We haven’t talked about them in our meetings yet. In addition, van Aert and Pidcock have long-term contracts. We respect them.”

Those long-term contracts Denk referred to will keep van Aert with Visma-Lease a Bike through 2026 and Pidcock with INEOS Grenadiers through 2027.

Earlier this year, the Austrian energy drink manufacturer signed a deal with BORA-hansgrohe, acquiring fifty-one percent of the team’s shares. The purchase infused the outfit with a major financial boost, which led to the rumors of them going after such high-profile names.

“We have already had many brainstorming sessions with Red Bull, and there will be many more to come,” Denk said. “But the signatures under the collaboration with Red Bull were only signed at the end of April. Our partnership with Red Bull is, therefore, less than a month old.”

Another name that has been linked to Denk’s team is Soudal Quick-Step’s young Belgian star Remco Evenepoel, who would, in theory, take the role of GC guy when BORA’s deal with thirty-four-year-old Primož Roglič runs out in 2025.

“Remco is an interesting rider,” Denk said. “It is always better to have him by your side than to have him opposite you. But I can confirm that there is certainly no deal with Remco. Rumors are part of the game. But just like van Aert and Pidcock, Evenepoel has a long-term contract with Soudal Quick-Step. For our part, we will respect that contract.”

Evenepoel’s contract keeps him with Soudal Quick-Step through 2026.

In a move that will no doubt add more fuel to the fire, Denk was candid about his ambitions for his team going forward, outlining just how much winning the Tour de France means to him. “Winning the Tour de France drives me every day. That’s no secret,” Denk said. “After the departure of Peter Sagan, we focused on Grand Tours. We won the Giro two years ago with Jai Hindley, a very nice achievement.”

This year, BORA-hansgrohe hopes to exorcise the demons that still linger from Roglič’s absolutely devastating 2020 Tour de France loss, when, riding for Visma-Lease a Bike, he held the yellow jersey until the penultimate stage, where Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) snatched it away.

Roglič’s hopeful ride to redemption begins in Florence in just a few weeks. There, he’ll be supported by climbers Hindley and Aleksandr Vlasov.

