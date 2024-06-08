Booth's 'sense of pride' as Ospreys lose in play-offs

Head coach Toby Booth said Ospreys gave it their best as they were beaten 23-7 by defending champions Munster in the United Rugby Championship play-offs.

Injury-hit Ospreys were the first Welsh region in six years to reach the play-offs and had done so against the odds.

They were briefly on level terms at Thomond Park after Keelan Giles' early try but could not make the most of their scrum dominance.

“My overriding feeling is of pride for the team,” Booth said.

“We can reflect on how we get better but right now a sense of pride, and sadness actually, because to say goodbye to some members of that group - Nicky Smith in particular - is an emotional moment for the team.

“But we've given it our best.”

Booth’s side had unexpectedly reached the play-off quarter finals following a final day victory over Cardiff and results elsewhere saw them leap from 11th to eighth.

Ospreys, who had also reached this season’s European Challenge Cup last eight only to lose at Gloucester, had gone into the game in Limerick very much the underdogs.

Simon Zebo and Niall Scannell scored first-half tries before the boot of Jack Crowley sealed victory for the four-time champions, who will face either Glasgow Warriors or Stormers for a place in the Grand Final.

“The best team won, let's be honest about it, and they were very difficult,” Booth told S4C’s Y Clwb Rygbi after Opsreys’ defeat at Thomond Park.

“We had a few key moments that we probably needed to edge to make scoreboard pressure, make it a bit more nervy for them, but we stuck at it.

“We spoke about it being better than our experience in the changing room whatever the result post-Gloucester and it certainly was that because we certainly swung for the fence.

“We certainly gave it our all, lost a few key moments when it really mattered and the second half was difficult because we couldn’t get out of our half.

“We competed hard – a few discipline elements where you over compete – but that’s part of the growth of the team.”

The game marked Wales prop Smith’s final appearance for Ospreys ahead of his move to Leicester Tigers with team-mates George North and Alex Cuthbert also departing.

Booth is confident Ospreys are well equipped to deal with the ongoing challenges facing Welsh rugby.

“We had a lot of departures last year and the budgets are still going backwards so it’s difficult,” Booth added.

“But that plan of developing our own from day one when I got here four seasons ago and bits and pieces means we’re probably got in front of the curve a little bit.

“The youngsters and the team will be better for that experience and all the experience this year.

“They spoke very positively about some our experiences this year but what’s underneath it all is an air of disappointment and wanting to go further again.

“Ultimately it’s about it’s about motivation and wanting to keep going and as we call it, finding a way.

“We’ll continue to try and find a way and put our best foot forward for sure.”