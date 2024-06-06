Boost for United as one of Bruno Fernandes’ potential suitors ends pursuit to look elsewhere

Boost for United as one of Bruno Fernandes’ potential suitors ends pursuit to look elsewhere

Manchester United supporters will be relieved to hear that there are now fewer clubs in pursuit of Bruno Fernandes’ signature, as Saudi Pro League sides switch their focus towards another Premier League midfielder.

The club captain’s future at Old Trafford has been the subject of much deliberation in recent weeks after reports claimed that he was mulling over a move away from the club this summer.

In line with such speculation, Bayern Munich emerged as potential candidates to launch an approach for Fernandes, as they look to bolster their squad following a first trophyless campaign in 12 years, along with Inter Milan and teams from Saudi Arabia.

Of course, the latter would be able to offer the midfielder a lucrative pay packet to try and lure him away from Manchester, although it remains to be seen if Fernandes would be willing to pull the curtains on his European career at just 29 years old.

Read more: ‘The coach looks the other way’: United star lifts lid on his struggles adjusting to reduced role in 23/24

Saudi sides end Fernandes pursuit

However, it now seems as though he won’t have to decide this year – CaughtOffside claims that the Saudi outfits have put their Fernandes interest on ice in hopes of striking up a deal for Manchester City talisman Kevin De Bruyne.

Their report reads: “Sources have told CaughtOffside that Al Nassr have been keen to sign Fernandes from Man Utd but are now looking at De Bruyne as another option since it currently seems that the Portugal international will remain at Old Trafford.”

Fernandes is contracted to United until 2026 but is believed to pushing for a new deal to reflect his integral role at the club.

More Stories / Latest News

Boost for United as one of Bruno Fernandes’ potential suitors ends pursuit to look elsewhere

Jun 6 2024, 6:24

Cesc Fabregas claims Manchester United-linked midfielder will join Italian giants

Jun 6 2024, 6:17

England recieve Luke Shaw boost ahead of Euro 2024

Jun 5 2024, 23:08