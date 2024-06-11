Boost for the Netherlands as Poland set to be without key player for Euro 2024 opener

The Netherlands have been dealt a huge boost ahead of their clash with Poland to open their Euro 2024 campaign on Sunday. Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski went off injured during the sides friendly clash with Türkiye and is certainly out of the opening game of the tournament. The side are also set to be without Arkadiusz Milik who is set to miss the entire tournament with an injury.

In a group that comprises France, Austria and Poland, the Dutch side will be thankful that their chances of an opening day win have increased with the absence of Lewandowski. Other oprtions for Poland to replace the Barcelona forward are Adam Buksa of Antalyaspor, Krzysztof Piatek of Istanbul Basaksehir or Karol Swiderski. Buksa was in fine form for his side this season, grabbing 16 goals in 33 games. Piatek went one better with 17 in 34.

After facing the Netherlands on the 16th of June, Poland then face Austria before their final group game against France.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson