Boost for England after key player returns to training amid Euro 2024 fears

Luke Shaw returned to England training this morning in what will come as a boost for Gareth Southgate on the eve of the Euro 2024 clash with Slovenia.

The Three Lions have collected four points from their opening two fixtures, and they face Slovenia in Cologne in the final group match.

Shaw has not played competitive football in over four months after suffering a hamstring injury playing for Manchester United. He missed the FA Cup final as a result.

On top of that, Shaw has missed the first two matches of the Euros.

The biggest fear United fans will have about Shaw returning is that he’ll be rushed back only to sustain a fresh injury blow that rules him out of the start of next season.

Luke Shaw is taking part in training with the England squad for the first time at Euro 2024 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/GQs9maTBsp — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 24, 2024

Southgate already has several selection headaches for the game in Cologne, with pundits questioning whether the manager knows his best team after Trent Alexander-Arnold started the first two games in midfield.

The former Middlesbrough manager, who was frighteningly linked with the United job, hasn’t been able to get the best out of England’s most talented players. Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane all look like players who never experienced playing together.

