Boost for British driverless car industry as Google takes stake in Oxa

Google has invested in one of Britain’s most promising driverless car companies in a further bet on the technology that the internet giant has already put billions into.

The US company has taken a 3.5pc stake in Oxa, an Oxford University spin-out that aims to provide the “operating system” for driverless car fleets.

Google was a previously undisclosed investor in the company’s $140m (£114m) investment round announced earlier this year, company filings have revealed.

Waymo, which began as a Google project in 2009, offers fully-autonomous rides to members of the public in Phoenix and San Francisco.

Oxa, formerly known as Oxbotica, develops driverless car systems used in environments like public transport and job sites, rather than equipping cars with sensors and offering robotaxi journeys to the general public.

The deal could potentially lead to tie-ups between the two companies if customers were to use Waymo’s cars and Oxa’s software to run driverless systems.

Google’s cloud computing division announced a deal with Oxa earlier this year to help the British company develop simulation and testing technology. A Google spokesman confirmed that the stake in Oxa was through a separate financial investment.

Oxa was founded by Paul Newman and Ingmar Posner, two Oxford robotics professors who put the UK’s first driverless car on the roads in 2016 and launched a driverless shuttle project at Gatwick Airport.

It planned to launch driverless taxis in London in 2021 with Addison Lee but the project was later dropped. The company recently launched a tie-up with Beep, which provides shuttle services in the US.

It is run by Gavin Jackson, the former UK head of Amazon’s cloud computing division.

Oxa’s other investors include Ocado, BP’s venture capital arm, and the Chinese internet giant Tencent.

Waymo has been testing its vehicles in Arizona for several years. It was recently granted permission to offer 24/7 driverless taxi services to the public in San Francisco along with Cruise, a subsidiary of General Motors.

Waymo bought UK driverless testing start-up Latent Logic in 2019 and has a small team of staff in Britain.

Google has previously invested in Nuro, an autonomous vehicle delivery company.