Boost for bikes as Europeans gear up for new commutes

Bicycles could play a central role in more major European cities as governments scramble to get commuters back to work without crowding buses and trains.

Britain has lagged some neighbours when it comes to cycling to work, but is now encouraging people to get in the saddle as part of a 250 million pound emergency active travel fund announced last week.

And Prime Minister Boris Johnson, himself a keen cyclist, has told the public to commute by bike wherever possible.

As workers seek to avoid being crammed onto public transport, where social distancing is a challenge, some bike businesses are already seeing the benefits.

Shares in British retailer Halfords soared as much as 26% on Monday (May 11) on expectations of a surge in cycling.

The firm noted that only 2% of journeys are currently made by bike in Britain, compared with 27% in the Netherlands.

British transport minister Grant Shapps said Britain’s road infrastructure would be changed to accommodate more cyclists.

He added that e-scooter trials would be brought forward, with the potential for rental vehicles on British roads coming as early as June.