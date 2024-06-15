Boost for Belgium ahead of Euro 2024 clash with Slovakia as two key defenders return to training

Belgium’s defence has received a boost ahead of the clash with Slovakia on Monday. The experienced Jan Vertonghen, who missed the end of the season with Anderlecht due to injury, returned to training and was able to complete the full session for the Red Devils Arthur Theate was also an injury doubt ahead of the clash on Monday, but he too was able to complete a full training session with two days to go before the game. Both were seen in a video of training released by the nations social media account. They may not start or even feature against Slovakia, but its a good sign that they should be able to play at some point during the tournament.

Belgium are expected to win their group, but after that there is little pressure on the side compared to previous tournaments. The quarter-finals should be the sides minimum aim, but historically the nation has done well when it has not been one of the fancied sides. This will be the first tournament without the golden generation, but there are still plenty of talented players either coming through or left over. Kevin De Bruyne will be the key man, but Vertonghen’s influence should not be underestimated. He had a strong season in Belgium with Anderlecht.

Ukraine and Romania are the other two sides that make up Group E.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson