Boonville football's new faces eager to 'step up' with pair of old teammates in Big Ten

BOONVILLE, Ind. — Not often do you see multiple players from the same Southwestern Indiana high school football program find their way to Power Five college conferences.

Except, that's the case for Boonville High School, which has produced a pair of Big Ten Conference talents in recent years with standouts Devin Mockobee (2021 graduate) earning a scholarship at Purdue and Clay Conner ('23) walking on to Indiana. Each of them commanded attention from their Pocket Athletic Conference foes whenever they had the ball, stuffing the stat sheet on a weekly basis.

But even with all their success, Boonville coach Darin Ward didn't come back to his alma mater with the expectation of leading Big Ten-caliber players.

"Ultimately, as coaches, we're trying to build programs and develop a culture within our program where we do things the right way," he said. "When we build successful programs, we want to be respected in the area and around the state amongst other coaches. I feel like we've been moving in the right direction where that's taking place."

The Boonville Pioneers celebrate their win over the Reitz Panthers in their IHSAA sectional semifinal at Bennett Field in Boonville, Ind., Friday night, Oct. 28, 2022. The Pioneers upset the 10-0 Panthers 28-27 to advance to next week's sectional championship game.

The Pioneers have learned plenty from watching their star teammates. They plan to put that to use as they come together as a group to replace not only Conner at quarterback but their leading rusher (Reece Wilder) and top two tacklers (Carter Wolfe and Wilder).

New faces have the chance to step up so the program keeps rising.

High school football: 75 players to watch across SW Indiana in 2023

Get ready for kickoff: A look at the six best games in SW Indiana to open the season

That starts with the quarterback. Senior Walker Pierce, junior Cole Cundiff and sophomore Grant Davis are competing for the starting role, but all of them are able to play multiple positions. Ward said it may take a couple of weeks still to determine who gets the first snap of the season, maybe even past their upcoming scrimmage with North.

"Those guys have shown good things throughout the summer," Ward said. "They've shown average things and they've shown some inexperience as well. So we're kind of working through that."

Boonville’s Marques Ballard (26) pulls in a long bomb while defended by Memorial’s Alex Broshears (35) and Sam Nichols (17) during their IHSAA 4A Sectional Championship game at Bennett Stadium in Boonville, Ind., Friday night, Nov. 4, 2022. Memorial beat Boonville 33-14.

"They can launch the ball," Marques Ballard added. "Walker can do a lot of things, (like) run (and) throw the ball. Most of the time, he's consistent. I feel like Cole is the same way; he has to be more confident in his throwing abilities. Grant has talent, too. Through this year and last year, he's improving on his throwing abilities and limiting less picks."

Ballard, along with fellow seniors Stihl Scott and Ethan Smith, embrace being the team's veterans. Scott says he's a more mature player after everything began to click for him last season. He finished with 59 tackles (13 for a loss) and aims to build off his Junior All-State campaign.

"There's a lot of kids out here that joke around during practice, and I try to keep them in line and make them work for it," Scott said. "Because that's what I was like sophomore and freshman year. I finally learned that if you try and work hard in practice, that will mean big things in games. I'm trying to make them realize that, too."

From an 8-4 campaign to upsetting previously undefeated Reitz in the Class 4A sectional semifinal, Boonville remains headed in the right direction. The Pioneers hope to write a new chapter of success following the successful marks Conner and Mockobee etched into the program's history books.

"You can have those star players, but since those star players are gone, we're all going to have to step up," Smith said. "Hopefully, one of us can become the new star players."

Courier & Press sports reporter Treasure Washington can be reached via her email, treasure.washington@courierpress.com, and on Twitter @Twashington490.

Boonville Pioneers

Last year: 8-4 (4-1 PAC Big School Division)

Head coach: Darin Ward, 48-35 in 9th year at school, 118-65 in 18th year overall

Key players to watch

Marques Ballard (WR/DB/P/KR, Sr.), Wyatt Franz (RB/LB, Sr.), Tyler Rinehart (DB, Jr.), Stihl Scott (OL/DL, Sr.), Ethan Smith (RB/LB, Sr.)

The Pioneers' three biggest games

Aug. 25 at Southridge: The Pioneers limited the Raiders to their second-fewest points of the season in their last meeting but also mustered just 66 yards on offense and lost three fumbles. Ball security will be key for Boonville if it wants to win in Huntingburg.

Sept. 22 vs. Mount Vernon: There's been no shortage of drama and excitement in these Boonville-Mount Vernon games. This year's showdown at Bennett Field should be no different as the two teams continue to be PAC Big School title hopefuls.

Oct. 13 at Gibson Southern: Boonville is extra motivated to win its regular season finale in Fort Branch. It jumped out to a 14-0 lead early in last year's meeting before Gibson Southern steamrolled back to a 39-20 victory.

Previously: North | Tecumseh | Jasper | Harrison

Up next: Mater Dei

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: IHSAA football: Boonville players look to step up in rising program