Boone Jenner with a Goal vs. Arizona Coyotes

The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins made the most of their opportunity to step up as scorers in Stephen Curry's absence. Poole scored 22 of his season-high 32 points in the first half and Wiggins had 27, helping the Golden State Warriors beat the Detroit Pistons 105-102 on Friday night. Golden State started the fourth quarter with a 16-point lead and held on to win after Detroit's Jerami Grant and Frank Jackson missed 3-pointers in the closing seconds.