Boone and Crockett pick up wins on the diamond while D-B races to a win on the pitch

Tri-Cities, TN — On the baseball diamond tonight Daniel Boone was on the road facing West Ridge and the Blazers got off to a fast start and didn’t look back en route to a 16-6 victory. Their county rival David Crockett was at home and losing to Elizabethton in the last 2 innings when Kaiden Eastering came through with the walk-off RBI that would give the Pioneers a come-from-behind 3-2 victory. And finally, on the pitch, Dobyns-Bennett was in Blountville to face West Ridge and this was all Brogan McGhee for the Indians who scored 4 goals as D-B won 8-nil.

