Boone County football coach Bryson Warner steps down, 'left an indelible mark.'

Bryson Warner stepped down as head football coach at Boone County High School, citing that he wants to spend more time with his family.

Warner, a 1992 Boone County graduate, was the head coach for five years with a record of 13-36, including 2-8 this past season and 4-6 in 2021. The 13 wins more than doubled the program’s total over the previous seasons when the Rebels won six games. The Rebels have not had a winning season since going 9-5 in 2011.

He was the Cincinnati Bengals Week 2 Coach of the Week in 2022. Eighteen of his players have gone on to play college football, with another group expected to make the jump this season.

Warner was previously the head coach at Ryle from 2003-14, going 73-58 with a state finals appearance. He was then an assistant coach at Covington Catholic, helping the Colonels win 29 out of 30 games from 2017-18, including a state championship.

Warner, a 1992 BCHS graduate, was a standout football player and a disciple of the late and legendary Owen Hauck. He played with former NFL MVP Shaun Alexander.

Warner was all-state in 1991 and team MVP the same year. He went on to play at Western Kentucky University under Jack Harbaugh, father of current coaching standouts Jim and John Harbaugh.

Warner was a 1996 All-America honorable mention player for WKU at linebacker.

In the press release issued by the school, the administration thanked Warner for his service.

“His impact reaches far beyond the wins and losses, shaping the character of our players by serving as a mentor to each player. He frequently opened his home for team-building events, personally cooking meals for the players and his parents, and creating senior leadership activities to promote opportunities for players to grow beyond the football field.”

The release also noted how Warner and his staff were “tireless fundraisers,” raising money for new uniforms, equipment and installation of a turf field.

“Throughout Warner’s tenure, his unwavering commitment to the players, dedication to excellence, and passion for the sport have left an indelible mark on our team.”

