Booms and Busts: Week 10

A lighter weekend -- we'll talk about that in a little bit -- but still plenty of things to talk about.

Week 10 Booms

Virginia QB Bryce Perkins -- 378 yards passing, three passing touchdowns; 112 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns -- vs. North Carolina : If we're being brutally honest, Perkins has been a bit of a disappointment this year. He was anything but in the 38-31 win over North Carolina. He showed off his dual-threat ability with a couple of rushing scores -- one of them from 65-yards out -- and he made plenty of plays with his right arm, too. The poor play (at times) of Perkins is at least somewhat injury-related, and he looked plenty healthy on Saturday night.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Liberty QB Stephen Calvert -- 474 yards passing, four touchdowns -- vs. UMass: The man they call Buckshot was as good as we've ever seen him against a team that probably doesn't belong in the FBS right now. Again, we're being brutally honest. Calvert is certainly helped by having the sensational Antonio Gandy-Golden, but he found three other Liberty wideouts for touchdowns in this blowout win. In his last five games, he's thrown 13 touchdowns without an interception. Buckshot is balling.

North Texas QB Mason Fine -- 332 yards passing, seven touchdowns -- vs. UTEP: A monster game from one of the most productive quarterbacks of the late part of the decade, to be sure. Also, this is what he did for his post-game press conference.

Enough said.

Story continues

Georgia QB Jake Fromm -- 279 yards passing, two touchdowns -- vs. Florida: As per usual, we have a player where the stats are solid, but the context means even more. That's Fromm this week. Let's remember that the junior was awful against South Carolina two games ago, and he threw for just 35 yards the week after. This week, he needed to be more than a game manager, and he succeeded. This is the type of effort that scouts will look back on and give them at least a second thought -- in a good way -- if he decides to enter the NFL draft.

Clemson RB Travis Etienne -- 212 yards rushing, two touchdowns -- vs. Wofford: This is a huge game -- against an opponent no team should be playing in the FBS in November, albeit -- but it's even more impressive when you consider how many carries Etienne had. Nine. He did that in nine touches. Clemson is starting to roll again, and Etienne is looking like one of the top tailback options for the 2020 draft in the process.

Boston College RB AJ Dillon -- 242 yards rushing, three touchdowns -- vs. Syracuse: This is Dillon's section, but let's talk about Syracuse for just a second. We could have included them in the busts section, honestly, after they allowed 496 rushing yards -- yes, that number is right -- in a 58-27 drubbing. Enough about the bad football team. Dillon was able to run through tackles as well as we've seen, and that's saying something. Yes there are concerns about his receiving ability and breakaway speed. That's fine. AJ Dillon can flat-out run the football.

Mississippi State RB Kylin Hill -- 234 yards rushing, three touchdowns -- vs. Arkansas: Speaking of disappointing teams, Mississippi State certainly would qualify, and Hill has been a hit-and-miss runner during the 2019 season. Today would count as a hit, even if it came against a dreadful Razorbacks' club. There aren't many better in the open field, and he can run away from and through tacklers himself. Hill is draft-eligible this year, and it'll be interesting to see if he comes back to school to improve his draft stock or gives up that least year of eligibility. More games like this one might make the decision easy.

East Carolina WR C.J. Johnson -- 12 receptions, 283 yards, touchdown -- vs. Cincinnati: It comes in a losing effort, but it shouldn't have. ECU had a double-digit lead entering the fourth quarter, but their defense -- as has usually been the case -- wasn't up to the task. It's still a tremendous effort from a freshman wideout, and while ECU is almost assuredly not going bowling in 2019, Johnson provides hope for the future of the program.

Oregon State WR Isaiah Hodgins -- seven receptions, 150 yards, two touchdowns -- vs. Arizona: Break up the Beavers. Oregon State has now won two and a row -- and three-of-four -- and they absolutely throttled the Wildcats with a 56-38 win. It honestly wasn't that close. Hodgins has been the top target for Oregon State all year, and he's gone over the century mark as a receiver in four games, with a 96-yard effort also counting if we rounded up (we don't). The Beavers have a legitimate chance at bowling this year, and Hodgins is as large of reason why as any.

Memphis WR Damonte Coxie -- seven receptions, 143 yards, two touchdowns -- vs. SMU: This was built as the game of the week, and for the most part, it lived up to the hype. Coxie was the top target for Brady White in the 54-48 win over the Mustangs, and the talented junior has now gone over the hundred-yard mark in back-to-back games for the 8-1 Tigers. Depending on how things go for the rest of the year, it's possible that Memphis will be playing in a New Year's Six game in 2019. We'll also cheat and mention that James Proche had a monster game in the loss with 13 catches for 146 yards for SMU.

Week 10 lots of booms and lots of busts

Washington QB Jacob Eason -- 353 yards passing, four touchdowns, two interceptions, fumble -- vs. Utah: Have you ever seen one of those health movies where they show you what to do in a situation and what not to do? Jacob Eason was both in this one. There were some absolutely beautiful throws from the gunslinger -- particularly his first of two touchdown throws to Hunter Bryant -- but there were two absolutely horrendous picks, including a pick-six that seemed to suck all of the life out of the Washington offense. When Eason has been good, he's been good. When he's been bad, well, you know. That's a silly cliche, but in the case of Eason, it actually holds some water.

Week 10 Busts

Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State -- Nothing -- vs. No one: It's a double-bye year, folks. And when you have a double-bye year, you're going to have some weeks that feature a lot of good teams not playing. But this was ridiculous. Having No. 1, 2, 3, and 5 have the week off is bad, and No. 4 played Wofford, so, yeah. The good news is next week we get Alabama-LSU and we have a good feeling that might be fun.

Arizona QB Khalil Tate -- 109 yards passing, three yards rushing -- vs. Oregon State: We wanna take you back to 2017. Can you remember that Tate? The Tate that couldn't be caught by anyone also could make plenty of plays with his right arm? That version of Tate is gone, folks, and I'm not sure we're ever going to get it back. It could be injury-related. It could be he's a victim of expectations. It's probably a little bit of both, but the fact is that Tate was bench again in the blowout loss to the Beavers, and at this point, it makes much more sense for Arizona to see what they have in Grant Gunnell than it does to keep playing Tate. Some more brutal honesty: We didn't see this coming two years ago. Not by a long shot.

Kansas -- 28-point loss -- vs. Kansas State: Oh. That Kansas.