Booms and Busts: Week Six

Weird week, folks. Weird week.

Week 5 Booms

Notre Dame QB Ian Book -- 261 yards passing, five touchdowns -- vs. Bowling Green: Sure it came against Bowling Green -- note: Notre Dame shouldn't be playing Bowling Green anymore -- but this was as well as we've seen Book play. Even more impressively, this came in basically a half. When Book keeps his feet settled and hangs in the pocket, he's very good, and it seems fair to say that the Fighting Irish's weapons are better than anticipated; another bonus for that offense. Simply put, if Book can keep this up, Notre Dame isn't going to lose another game this year. At least not in the regular season.

LSU QB Joe Burrow -- 344 yards passing, five touchdowns; rushing touchdown -- vs. Utah State: Burrow did throw an interception, but in a battle of potential first-round signal-callers (more on the other quarterback in this battle later), the former Ohio State quarterback was outstanding after that turnover. Burrow is already up to 24 touchdowns, and he's picked up at least five scores in three contests this year. We're extremely excited to see what he does next week against the Florida secondary. That's going to be a doozy.

Arizona QB Khalil Tate -- 403 yards passing, three touchdowns -- vs. Colorado: Tate didn't do much damage with his legs; picking up 'only' 23 yards on the ground, but he was certainly able to make plays down field with his right arm. While he did throw a pick, he finished this contest with a 90.5 QBR, and he was accurate and efficient with his throws against the Buffaloes' secondary. Tate is never going to live up to the hype that he created from his insane sophomore season, but he's developed into a pretty solid quarterback that gives the Wildcats a chance to win. You can do worse.

UNC QB Sam Howell -- 376 yards passing, four touchdowns -- vs. Georgia Tech: A very impressive game for the freshman, albeit against a Georgia Tech team that has been much worse than we anticipated; and we didn't exactly have high expectations. Enough about the failures of the Yellow Jackets. Howell is showing very early why he was one of the most highly-regarded quarterbacks in the 2019 recruiting class, and while there have been lows with the highs, the highs have outweighed the lows. It's not hard to picture Howell being an NFL quarterback in a couple of years.

Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor: 186 yards rushing, four rushing touchdowns, 29 yards receiving, receiving touchdown -- vs. Kent State: I mean, come on. Taylor was a victim of his own success in this thrashing of the Golden Flashes; as he was pulled after his fifth touchdown of the day. After a so-so effort against Northwestern, the junior tailback was able to gash the Kent State defense throughout the day, and he's already up to 12 rushing scores on the 2019 campaign. There are some great college football players right now, but Taylor competes any of them. He's a lock for an invite to New York; if there is such a thing in October.

Memphis RB Kenneth Gainwell -- 209 yards rushing, two touchdowns -- vs. Louisiana-Monroe: You may not think of Memphis as a football power, and you shouldn't. That being said, the Tigers have been able to produce several quality running backs over the last few years, and it appears that Gainwell is next in line. The redshirt freshman has scored in four-of-five contests -- two of those multi-score games like the one he had against Louisiana-Monroe -- and he's gone over the century mark in three-straight games. If you haven't checked Gainwell out yet, you should. The kid can play.

Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins -- 172 yards rushing, TD -- vs. Michigan State: Dobbins was facing one of the best run-defenses in the country. Or they were before this one, anyway. A large portion of the yards came on one run -- a scoot into the end zone from over 60 yards away -- but there were several other impressive runs from the junior, and what was a very good running back in 2018 looks like an elite one in 2019. Josh Fields is going to get the attention because that's just what quarterbacks get, but Dobbins is one of the key reasons why the Buckeyes have a real chance to make noise this winter.

SMU WR James Proche -- 11 receptions, 153 yards, two touchdowns -- vs. Tulsa: If you missed this game, you missed a fun one. Well, a fun one if you're not a fan of Tulsa, anyway. The Hurricane blew a 30-9 lead in a 43-37 loss to the Mustangs in triple overtime. The winning score can be seen here.

That's a great catch regardless of situation. The fact it's a game-winner in triple-overtime? Yeah. That'll play.

Arkansas State WR Omar Bayless -- eight receptions, 154 yards, three touchdowns -- vs. Troy: Omar comin. Again. Bayless has five touchdowns in the last two weeks, and he's also picked up over 360 yards receiving in the last two games. This effort came in a loss because Arkansas State's defense is atrocious, but the 6-foot-3, 207-pound wideout has been sensational in the first-half of the 2019 season. It'll be interesting to see how much this helps his draft stock; as he still has one more year of eligibility left.

UCF WR Gabriel Davis -- 13 receptions, 170 yards -- vs. Cincinnati: Speaking of draft stock. Several analysts have mentionEd Davis as a riser thanks to his strong play, and that was before his dominating effort against the Bearcats. Like Bayless, this one came in a loss to a very underrated Cincinnati team, but it doesn't make the individual accomplishment any less impressive for either. The 6-foot-3, 212-pound wideout is another player that will have an interesting draft decision this winter in this loaded, loaded wideout class.

Week 5 Busts

Washington offense -- 13 points -- vs. Stanford: Yikes. Washington's offense has looked solid at points thanks in large part to the weapons-grade arm of Jacob Eason. Washington's offense has also looked putrid at times, and Saturday was one of those times. The wideouts struggled with drops, Salvon Ahmed ran for just 28 yards, and Eason was forced to scramble for his life far too often than one should for an offensive line that has a couple of NFL talents. Outside of Aaron Fuller's monster 9-171 line -- and Fuller had a plethora of drops himself -- this was an offensive disaster. The Huskies don't look like a team that'll be playing a meaningful game at the end of the year.

Iowa QB Nathan Stanley/Utah State QB Jordan Love -- six interceptions -- vs. Michigan/LSU: We're bunching these two together because Love and Stanley both had similar situations coming into the week. Both were quarterbacks who some -- key word there, some, don't yell at us -- believed belonged in the first-round conversation, and could prove doubters wrong with a big game against quality opponents. Both failed miserably. Both Stanley and Love were hurt by porous offensive lines, but even when they were given the chance to succeed, they missed on those chances. Unfortunately for Love, he's not going to get many more chances left to prove himself against this type of opponent. Stanley has a few more, but the Michigan tape could be one that haunts him come draft season.

Florida vs. Auburn -- pretty bad football -- vs. Florida and Auburn: If you wanna give credit to the defenses in this one, you can do that. And heck, they do deserve some credit; that side of the ball is a major reason the Tigers and Gators came into this game undefeated. But if you had a chance to watch this game, you have to admit that this was not a well-played football game. There were turnovers -- forced and unforced -- there were miscommunications, and there was a quarterback in Bo Nix who very much looked like a freshman on Saturday. Sometimes we see a close game -- and this one was very close until an 88-yard touchdown run by Lamical Perine in the middle of the fourth quarter -- and talk about how great it is just based on the score. This was not a great game. Not even close.