Booms and Busts: Week One

Let's be honest: This was not a great weekend of matchups in college football. Oh sure, there was the Auburn Oregon game that had a very fun ending and wasn't all that fun to watch for the other 50-plus minutes, but it was the only matchup of ranked teams, and there were some real clunkers. Two teams nearly put up 80-burgers (Maryland and Penn State) and there were very, very few games that came down to the wire.

That being said, there were some outstanding individual efforts over the weekend, and we'll get into those now, as long as some of the not-so-good things we saw from the first week.

Week 1 Booms

Texas Tech QB Alan Bowman -- 436 yards passing, two touchdowns -- vs. Montana State: Well, it was just one game, but I think we got the answer to two questions in this: Yes, Alan Bowman is healthy. Yes, Texas Tech is going to throw the football a lot again. Just seeing the sophomore signal-caller was enough to call this a win; if you missed it, Bowman missed much of last year with a collapsed lung. We're excited to see how he does against FBS opponents, but don't forget that as a freshman he was putting up monster numbers before the medical issue. He's a good one.

Washington State QB Anthony Gordon -- 420 yards, five touchdowns -- vs. New Mexico State: Bowman's impressive performance came against an FCS school. Gordon's performance came against a school that should probably drop down to that level. Sorry, Aggies' fans. Anyhow, Gordon was fantastic in his first start with the Cougars, completing 29-of-35 passes and making it easy to understand why he won the job over highly-touted transfer Gage Gubrud (worth noting that Gubrud played well in garbage time, himself). Much tougher tests will come for the senior, but this first one -- easy though it may have been -- was passed with flying colors.

Washington QB Jacob Eason -- 349 yards, four touchdowns -- vs. Eastern Washington: Here's a fun little transition; Eason will likely face Gordon in the Apple Cup, and the it's the school that Gubrud transferred from. A happy coincidence. Eason was in a quarterback battle with Jake Haener, but I'm calling bunk on that; I have a lot of doubts that the former five-star signing was ever going to be anything but the starter in this one. He sure looked like he deserved the job on Saturday, slinging the football all over Montlake and showing the ridiculous arm strength that scouts are already infatuated with. Again, tougher tests are coming -- a much tougher test comes next week against Cal's tough secondary -- but Eason really impressed on Saturday.

Boise State QB Hank Bachmeier -- 403 yards, touchdown -- vs. Florida State: Okay, this definitely wasn't perfect. Not that we were expecting perfection. But we have to list Bachmeier as a boom not just because he was able to put up 1,200 feet of yards against an ACC defense on Saturday in his first ever start, but because of how he handled his struggles early on. Boise State trailed at one point by 18 points, but the freshman quarterback remained calm and was able to lead the Boise State offense to 23 straight points to pick up the win. Bachmeier is going to keep getting better because that's how these things work, but he already looks like a quarterback who can lead them to an MWC title.

Clemson RB Travis Etienne -- 205 yards, three touchdowns -- vs. Georgia Tech: If you didn't see Etienne run the ole football on Thursday, you missed out. After two carries for negative yardage, Etienne showed the speed, ability to make tacklers miss and vision that make him one of -- if not the -- best tailback prospects in this class. Let's go back to that making people miss thing; did you know that Etienne forced eight on Thursday? A good number, but even more impressive when you consider that number comes on just 12 carries. Ridiculous. To think that Clemson put up 52 points with Trevor Lawrence playing mediocre is super, super scary.

Oklahoma RB Chuba Hubbard -- 213 yards, three touchdowns -- vs. Oregon State: It's probably fair to offer a caveat here that Oregon State's defense looked atrocious against the Pokes on Friday, but these numbers are impressive regardless of competition. Hubbard showed flashes of brilliance last year with Justice Hill on the shelf -- and even when Hill was healthy -- but he appears ready to take another step in 2019. He also shouldn't face too many loaded boxes because defenses have to keep an eye on that Tylan Wallace guy, who scored two touchdowns himself. Hubbard hasn't been talked about much as an NFL prospect, but he's proving to be a pretty solid college player.

Auburn RB JaTarvious Whitlow -- 110 yards -- vs. Oregon: Very solid numbers for Whitlow, to be sure, but they really don't tell the story of how good Whitlow was, or how crucial he was in the Tigers' comeback victory. Not only did Whitlow show impressive patience in finding holes -- particularly in the final 30 minutes -- but he finished runs against an Oregon defense that looked absolutely exhausted by the end of the game. There were were better running back games this weekend from better players, but I would argue that Whitlow's was the most important on Saturday. Huge, huge win for the Tigers.

Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy -- 137 yards receiving, touchdown -- vs. Duke: I have a funny feeling that Jerry Jeudy is going to make this list a lot in 2019. He did in 2018 while winning the Biletnikoff, after all. After a bit of a slow start -- at least by Alabama's standards -- star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Jeudy really turned things on, and he showed off his unreal body control and quickness on his 21 yard touchdown. Jeudy is considered by many to be not just the best wideout in this class, but the best player in the class regardless of where he plays. I'm certainly willing to those arguments, although the guy who gets him the ball is worth discussing, too.

Washington WR Aaron Fuller -- 73 yards receiving, two touchdowns -- vs. Eastern Washington: Usually picking up 100 yards receiving is a prerequisite for making this list. I'm making an exception because you need to see Fuller's first touchdown.

Ridiculous. The only reason I take away a couple of points is that it wouldn't be a catch in the NFL, but that's so much nitpicking. Fuller was Jake Browning's favorite target, and being blunt, Eason's skill set will make Fuller a better player because he can actually get the football down the field. A big senior year could be coming for the wideout.

Wake Forest WR Sage Surratt -- 158 yards receiving, touchdown -- vs. Utah State: Hopefully you had a chance to watch this game. It was a doozy. Last year, it was Greg Dortch who was the top target in the Demon Deacons' offense. Dortch left for the NFL, and now it'll be Surratt who gets to be the top target for Wake, or so it appears. He certainly handled himself well in this one, although the Utah State defense may not be the same unit that helped the program win 11 games last year. Still, with 6-foot-3, 215-pound size and some wheels, Surratt is a player that you should probably keep a close eye on in 2019.

Week 1 Busts

Tennessee: We didn't have a ton of huge upsets in Week One, but we sure got one in Knoxville. First, credit to Georgia State. It's so easy take insult, but the Panthers deserve some credit. Dan Ellington showed flashes of dual-threat ability at times in 2018, Tra Minter is a legit running back, and the defense did just enough. Kudos to Shawn Elliott on a massive victory for a young program.

But there's no way Tennessee should lose to Georgia State at home. It just shouldn't happen. The Volunteers appeared to be on their way up as a program under Jeremy Pruitt, and hey, maybe they still are; it is just one game, after all. But losing 38-30 to a team that won two games last year in the Sun Belt? Not great, folks.

Syracuse QB Tommy DeVito -- 176 yards passing, two interceptions -- vs. Liberty: If you've read any kind of preview magazine/article/podcast/zine/pigeon carrier, you've likely heard Syracuse mentioned as a sleeper team to make a New Year's Six bowl, and maybe the team in the ACC who has the best chance of upsetting Clemson. The Orange were able to pick up an opening win against Liberty, but it didn't have much to do with DeVito. He was inaccurate with his throws, and threw two picks against a Flames' defense that is, well, bad. Liberty's defense is bad. The reason this is so concerning is that we've seen performances like this from DeVito before; anyone who watched him play against Notre Dame knows what I'm talking about. Again, just one game, but, this was not impressive.

South Carolina QB Jake Bentley -- 142 yards, touchdown, two interceptions -- vs. UNC: DeVito has the ability to blame his struggles -- to a degree -- on inexperience. Bentley doesn't get that benefit of the doubt. He's one of the most experienced signal-callers in the SEC, but you wouldn't have known it in this one, particularly over the final 15 minutes. He threw two inexcusable interceptions in the fourth quarter, and then after the Gamecocks inexplicably got the ball back because of some of the worst clock management we'll see this year from Mack Brown, he was unable to get the ball off. The physical skills are readily apparent with Bentley. His ability to apply them? That's a big question mark, and if we were forced to answer right now, we'd probably have to say nope.