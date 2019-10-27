Booms and Busts: Week Nine

Week 9 Booms

Ohio State EDGE Chase Young -- four sacks, two forced fumbles -- vs. Wisconsin: We don't normally lead with defensive players. In fact, we don't usually include defensive players at all. We're going to make an exception for Young, who had one of the most impressive defensive performances this writer has ever witnessed. He simply dominated upon the point-of-attack against an offensive line that has been pretty darned good this year. Young isn't just one of the best defensive players in the country; he's one of the best players regardless of position. At the very least, he should be getting an invite to New York. He would have my vote for the Heisman.

Kansas State QB Skylar Thompson -- 213 passing yards, 39 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns -- vs. Oklahoma: This was a very impressive offensive performance -- and we'll have more on the defense they were facing in a different section. Thompson can really run the football, and he was particularly impressive in the red zone, as you can see from those rushing scores. While he wasn't quite as good as a passer, he made more than his fair share of plays as a passer to set up those touchdowns. Kansas State and Thompson still have some work to do, but Chris Klieman is already making a difference. This will not be a fun team to play for the rest of the year, and they could be very, very good in 2020.

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence -- 275 yards passing, three passing touchdowns, 42 yards rushing -- vs. Boston College: Would you believe that this is the first time that we've included Lawrence in this section all year? We sure wouldn't have bet on that coming into the year, that's for sure. Lawrence completed 16-of-19 passes in the blowout win over the Eagles, and we saw the 6-foot-6 quarterback show the impressive arm strength and touch that made him so exciting as a freshman in 2019. Has this fall been a disappointing campaign for Lawrence? Sure, especially when you consider expectations. He's still in command of one of the best teams in college football, and there's every reason to believe he'll have this offense rolling come playoff time.

Stanford QB K.J. Costello -- 343 yards passing, three passing touchdowns -- vs. Arizona: Costello was playing in his first game since the loss to Oregon on September 21, and while he was given a relatively soft-landing against one of the weaker Pac-12 clubs, it only slightly lessens how impressive he was on Saturday in the 41-31 victory. This was a nice reminder that Costello was considered one of the best draft prospects at the signal-caller position coming into the year by many, with some even giving him first-round talk. That's probably not going to happen now -- there's a good chance that Costello will return for his redshirt senior season, in fact -- but this was nice to see.

Oregon RB CJ Verdell -- 257 yards rushing, three rushing touchdowns, 56 yards rushing -- vs. Washington State: Verdell had to leave Oregon's victory over Washington early because of a soft tissue strain. He sure looked healthy in the last-second win over the Cougars on Saturday. Verdell was able to just run through tackles -- and it's certainly worth pointing out that the Washington State tackling is not going to win many awards -- and he also showed the speed to run away from defenders, as well. On a night where Justin Herbert wasn't great (note, we're still waiting for a night where Justin Herbert is great), Verdell essentially carried the Ducks to a win and kept their slim playoff hopes alive.

UConn RB Kevin Mensah -- 164 yards rushing, five rushing touchdowns -- vs. UMass: It was tempting to ignore this one, with all due respect to Mensah; and there is a lot of respect due to Mensah. Why, you may or may not be asking? Because we were doing our best to just not talk about this game between two 1-6 clubs. When you score five touchdowns like Mensah did, we can't. In all seriousness, Mensah has been a bright spot for the Huskies, and he was outstanding in the 56-34 win over the Minutemen.

UCLA RB Joshua Kelley -- 164 yards rushing, four rushing touchdowns -- vs. Arizona State: Break up the Bruins. UCLA has now won two straight, and over the last month-plus, the offense has looked much, much more respectable. A considerable bit of that credit is owed to Kelley, and he had a monster game against Arizona State while leading the Bruins to a big victory on Saturday. Would you believe that UCLA and Chip Kelly now control their own destiny to win the Pac-12 South? Yeah, that says a lot about a lot of things. Kelley can really run the football, and he deserves more attention.

Colorado WR Laviska Shenault -- nine receptions, 172 yards, touchdown -- vs. USC: Hard to believe that this is also the first time that Shenault has been included in this section. It came in a losing effort against the Trojans, but it was easily his best receiving effort of the year, and he found the end zone for the first time since September 14 against Air Force. Shenault has as much talent as any wideout in the country. It's just a matter of whether or not he can stay healthy enough to show it.

Indiana WR Whop Philyor -- 14 receptions, 178 yards -- vs. Nebraska: Whop, there it is. Sorry about that. The Hoosiers have been one of the most pleasant surprises in college football this year, and after the 38-31 victory over the Cornhuskers -- who are not -- Indiana has moved to 5-2 on the season. The 14 catches match a season high, and he's picked up double-digit catches in three-of-four games. The junior had shown flashes of brilliance over his first two years in Bloomington, but he appears to be putting things together in 2019. Keep an eye on him.

Tennessee WR Jauan Jennings -- seven receptions, 173 yards, two touchdowns -- vs. South Carolina: Jennings and the Gamecocks were able to put up 41 points against the Gamecocks' defense, which we can't say we were expecting. Over his five seasons with the Volunteers has frustrated with consistency -- and with his ability to stay on the field, some of that from his own doing from off-field issues -- but there's never been a question about his talent. It would not be a surprise to see if Jennings is the type of player who has more success at the higher-level than he did in college. Today was pretty darned good, though.

Week 9 Busts

Oklahoma defense -- 48 points -- vs. Kansas State: Football is weird, folks. Oklahoma's defense has looked much improved in 2019. At least it did before Saturday in Manhattan. Kansas State's offense, meanwhile came into the game having scored a combined 49 points over the last three games. So, of course, this happened. You can probably call the Big 12 a bust today, as they probably needed a team to go undefeated to make the playoff. With respect to Baylor, that's probably not gonna happen.

Notre Dame QB Ian Book -- 8-of-25 passing, 73 yards, touchdown -- vs. Michigan: So, to be fair to Book, the weather in Michigan was awful. It's also worth pointing out that the Michigan defense came to play on Saturday, and completely took away the Irish rushing game (47 yards allowed on 31 carries). Those caveats aside, Book was awful against Michigan, and the only reason he wasn't intercepted was because he often wasn't accurate enough for the ball to find a Michigan defender. Seems harsh, we know, but on a night where the Irish needed Book to carry the offense, he did anything but.

Texas Tech special teams -- whatever the heck this was -- vs. Kansas: We're not going to call out the individual player, but, this is, well, this is a bad idea. Watch what happens, and what happens the play after.

Les Miles is a wizard.