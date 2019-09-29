Booms and Busts: Week Five

Not quite as crazy as the week before, but still lots of interesting stuff to discuss from what we saw in Week 5.

Week 5 Booms

Ohio State QB Justin Fields -- 212 yards passing, three passing touchdowns; 72 yards rushing, touchdown -- vs. Nebraska: This was certainly not the most impressive game in terms of the numbers, but the numbers really don't tell the story of how well Fields played on Saturday in an absolute drubbing of the Cornhuskers. He showed off his impressive speed ,but what has really been impressive from the sophomore so far is just how easily he gets the football down the field. Some guys are throwers who can run, some guys are runners who can throw. I'd say Fields is just really, really good at both. Ohio State looks like they are the true contender to Clemson and Alabama. Well, them and...

Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts -- 415 yards passing, three passing touchdowns; 70 yards rushing, touchdown -- vs. Texas Tech: Yeah, these guys look pretty darn good, too. Hurts was dominant early, and while he slowed down late, we're grateful because if he had kept up his pace this game would still be going on. The former Alabama signal-caller looks vastly improved as a thrower, and we knew his speed wasn't going away. He certainly is helped by his weapons -- more on one in particular in a second -- but you have to be impressed with his ability to get them the ball right now.

Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa -- 418 yards passing, six passing touchdowns; one rushing touchdown -- vs. Ole Miss: Yep, yep yep yep. We are out of superlatives. Tagovailoa has accuracy and touch that no other quarterback in the country can touch. I'm not qualified to say how well this is going to translate in the NFL. I am qualified to say that he's one of the best collegiate quarterbacks I've ever seen. My qualification is the ability to see.

Penn State QB Sean Clifford -- 398 yards passing, three touchdowns; 58 yards rushing -- vs. Maryland: I'm going to be honest with you. I was not sure Penn State got the better end of the stick when they ended up with Clifford instead of Tommy Stevens as their starting quarterback. A quarter of the way through the season, I'm ready to answer that question. Yep. The Terrapins looked awful on Friday night, but some of that has to do with how well Clifford and the Penn State offense played. If the signal-caller keeps playing like this, the Nittany Lions are going to compete with anyone.

Oklahoma State RB Chuba Hubbard -- 296 yards, touchdown -- vs. Kansas State: Hubbard was mostly held in check against Texas; his 121 yards came on 37 carries and he wasn't able to make his typical big plays. Boy did he make big plays on Saturday in the 26-13 win over the Wildcats. Hubbard has already gone over 200 yards now in three games, and he's scored in all five contests this year. Tylan Wallace is the most famous player on this OSU offense -- and for darn good reason -- but Hubbard has been as good as any tailback in the country so far this year.

Washington RB Salvon Ahmed -- 153 yards rushing, touchdown -- vs. USC -- Ahmed missed last week's game against BYU with a lower-body injury. He didn't look like he was hurting against the Trojans, particularly on this run.

Ahmed can flat-out fly, and with Jacob Eason playing a so-so game, the junior tailback was massive in their 28-14 win. Maybe he's not Myles Gaskin, but this is a very, very good college running back with a chance to play at the next level because of that speed.

SMU RB Xavier Jones -- 155 yards rushing, two touchdowns -- vs. South Florida: First, let me get this out of the way: USF is a disaster right now. Enough about that. Jones was outstanding -- again -- for the Mustangs, who look like one of the most improved teams from 2018. The tailback already has 10 rushing touchdowns thanks to three multi-touchdown games -- two of those three-score efforts -- and he's gone over the century mark in three of those contests. With Shane Buechele providing a steady hand at quarterback and a defense that does just enough, the Mustangs have a chance to compete for a conference title, in this guy's opinion.

Alabama WR Devonta Smith -- 11 receptions, 274 yards, five touchdowns -- vs. Ole Miss: Here's what's crazy. Smith is insanely talented, and he just might be the the fourth-best receiver on the Crimson Tide. That's not an insult to him. It's a compliment to Jerry Jeudy. And Henry Ruggs. And Jaylen Waddle. On Saturday, however, Smith was the go-to option, and obviously, he more than held his own. Assuming Smith doesn't enter the NFL,I'm excited to see what he can do in a talented -- but less-cluttered -- wide receiver room in 2020. There's likely more fireworks to come in 2019, however.

Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb -- seven receptions, 185 yards, three touchdowns -- vs. Texas Tech: I told you were were going to talk about one of Hurts' weapons. Lamb was held to just one catch in the previous contest against UCLA -- that one catch was a touchdown, for the record -- but he was clearly more involved this week, and he was able to show off his blistering speed against a Red Raiders' defense that had absolutely no shot in keeping up with him. This wideout class is absolutely loaded, but Lamb is one of the best, and the 6-foot-2, 191-pound wideout seems like a pretty sure bet for a high selection come 2020; assuming he gives up that senior year of eligibility.

Arkansas State WR Omar Bayless -- 10 receptions, 2013 yards, touchdown -- vs. Troy: Omar comin. If you were fortunate enough to watch/follow this game, you know this was a terrific game; one that was eventually won by the Red Wolves by the score of 50-43. While Bayless only had one touchdown, it was a spectacular one; a 92-yarder to essentially open the game. Bayless has gone over a hundred yards in four-of-five games, and the only one he didn't -- the 55-0 loss to Georgia -- he had seven receptions for 54 yards. With 6-foot-3, 207-pound size, Bayless has a legitimate chance to play in the NFL at some point.

Week 5 Busts

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence -- 206 yards passing touchdown; 45 yards rushing, touchdown -- vs. UNC: I thought about going with UNC's two-point play at the end of the game, but really, I only disliked the call, not the decision. The reason the Tar Heels were in this game was because once again, Lawrence played an average -- at best -- game in the 21-20 victory. Is some of this the sophomore being a victim of expectations? Of course. But has the 6-foot-6, 220-pound signal-caller come close to living up to the lofty hype. Not even close. Clemson may not be challenged until the playoffs because the ACC is atrocious, but I don't think I'm alone in saying that Lawrence hasn't really looked the part in 2019.

Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez -- 47 yards passing, three interceptions -- vs. Ohio State: Lawrence wasn't great against the Tar Heels, but he was Joe Montana times two compared to Martinez. Sorry if that sounds cruel, but this was an ugly effort, and outside of a 56-yard run that came when the Cornhuskers were down close to seven scores, there really wasn't much positive to take from this. The talent is obvious -- and you have to love his ability to make plays with his legs -- but right now, Martinez isn't close to good enough of a quarterback to compete with teams like the Buckeyes.

Northwestern HC Pat Fitzgerald -- going for two twice -- vs. Nebraska: The good news here is that Fitzgerald has made it abundantly clear he doesn't care what we think. That's good, because he made two of the most baffling decisions I've seen a coach make. After scoring a touchdown to make it 24-9 Wisconsin, the Wildcats decided to go for two. A weird decision, and, it became weirder when they didn't get it. Then, after scoring again to make it 24-15, Northwestern went for it. Again. They didn't make it. Again. It ended up not mattering, but it makes absolutely no sense to go for two in those situations. Fitzgerald has turned Northwestern into a solid Big Ten team in a place that's incredibly difficult to win. But that doesn't make his decision-making on Saturday any better.