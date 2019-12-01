Booms and Busts: Week 14

The final Booms & Bust of the regular season. Thanks so much for reading, everyone.

Week 14 Booms

Florida QB Kyle Trask -- 343 yards passing, three touchdowns -- vs. FSU: When Feleipe' Franks went down with his ankle injury, it's fair to say there were not high hopes attached to Trask. It hasn't been perfect, but the offense really hasn't lost a step, and had no issues against Florida State in the 40-17 throttling on Saturday. Trask (6'5/239) and the Gators are likely heading to a New Year's Six bowl, and he's at the very least a large reason why. It sure seems likely that Trask is the starter for the Gators again in 2020.

LSU QB Joe Burrow -- 352 yards passing, three touchdowns -- vs. Texas A&M: Ready for a crazy stat? Of course you are.

Joe Burrow is absolutely ridiculous.

UNC QB Sam Howell -- 401 yards passing, three touchdowns -- at NC State: It's hard to not be impressed with what Powell has done in his first year on campus with the Tar Heels. There have been a few bumps in the road, but the arm talent is obvious, and with the 41-10 victory over the Wolfpack, the Tar Heels qualify for a bowl game, and that's big for Howell, as it gives him three more weeks of practices. It's exciting to think of what the freshman will be able to do in his second year in the system.

Kentucky QB/RB/WR/whatever Lynn Bowden -- four yards passing; 284 yards rushing, four touchdowns -- vs. Louisville: It doesn't matter what position Bowden technically is. What he does is take the ball from behind center, and he runs. Really, really fast. The question is how Kentucky deploys the speedster in 2020. There's probably no wrong answer, but it sure is fun to watch him with the ball in his hands as the "quarterback."

Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins -- 216 yards rushing, four touchdowns -- vs. Michigan: There were a lot of impressive rushing performances on Saturday, and while Dobbins doesn't match the two listed below statistically, it's the most impressive when you consider the circumstances. The 5-foot-11, 217-pound tailback was very good in his first two years, but he's upped the ante in his junior year with 19 touchdowns and 1,662 rushing yards. Dobbins deserves in invite to New York for his work in 2019, without question.

Buffalo RB Jaret Patterson -- 298 yards rushing, six touchdowns -- vs. Bowling Green: Wow. Patterson was essentially unstoppable on Saturday against the Falcons, and the six rushing scores bring his season total to 17. That total is even more impressive when you consider he had seven prior to November 20; so yes, he's scored 10 times in the last two games. There aren't many better Group of 5 backs, and it's scary to think that Patterson is just a sophomore.

Navy FB Jamale Carothers -- 188 yards rushing, five touchdowns -- vs. Houston: Carothers and the Midshipmen were able to run for 447 yards against the Cougars on Saturday, and Carothers was able to simply able to gash the Houston front on dive after dive. Navy is one of the most improved teams in the country, and Carothers has been a big part of the resurgence; particularly of late. This is third time in five games that the fullback has been able to score three or more touchdowns. That is good.

Texas WR Devin Duvernay -- 199 yards receiving, touchdown -- vs. Texas Tech: Because we have to have a Friday game in the biggest three-day weekend in the sport right? Also, Duvernay was really, really good; as he has been for most of the 2019 season. The Longhorns have been a disappointment this fall, but none of that has to do with the work of the 5-foot-11 senior, who finishes the regular season with 103 catches and 1,294 yards. Duvernay did pick up a shoulder injury, so his status for the bowl game is up in the air. If this was his final game as a member of Texas; Kudos to him on a heck of a year.

LSU WR Ja'Marr Chase -- seven receptions, 197 yards receiving, two touchdowns -- vs. Texas A&M: Ho hum. All Chase seems to do is put up big numbers, and the stats are even more impressive when you consider just how many options Burrow has at his disposal. The superb sophomore has now scored in four straight games, and three of those games have seen him reach the end zone at least twice. It's hard to imagine Chase not ranking high on draft boards for the 2021 season.

Temple WR Branden Mack -- five receptions, 171 yards receiving, two touchdowns -- vs. UConn: Mack hasn't been a part of these lists yet, but that's a combination of oversight and the fact that there have just been so many monster performances from wideouts in 2019. He also had a bit of a mini-slump with just eight catches for 76 yards in his previous three games, but this is the fourth time he's reached the hundred-yard mark, and he's been able to reach the end zone seven times for the seven-win Owls. Mack is just a junior, and with 6-foot-5, 220-pound size, he's sure to be on NFL radars next year; assuming he's back for his senior campaign.

Week 13 Busts

Oregon QB Justin Herbert -- 174 yards passing, touchdown -- vs. Oregon State: Yep. We have a repeat offender. Herbert completed just 16-of-30 passes in the victory over Oregon State, and once again, he didn't look great in the process. Is it possible he's a victim of expectations? Of course, but 174 yards and a completion percentage just above 50 percent against a bad Oregon State defense just isn't what you're looking for in a potential Top 5 selection. Herbert is going to have to be much, much better against Utah in the Pac-12 title game if the Ducks want to smell roses.

Michigan QB Shea Patterson -- 305 yards passing, touchdown, interception -- vs. Ohio State: These numbers don't look that bad, on paper. But let's look at Patterson half by half in the 56-27 loss to the Buckeyes.

First half: 14-of-19, 250 yards, TD

Second half: 4-of-24, 55 yards, INT

Yikes. Patterson had been playing well coming into this game, but being brutally honest, he was exposed in that final 30 minutes. It's not fun, but, it is what it is.