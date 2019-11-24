Booms and Busts: Week 13

Week 13 Booms

Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels -- 520 yards passing, five touchdowns, one interception -- vs. Oregon: In a battle that featured one of the best freshman quarterbacks facing off against one of the most highly-touted senior signal-callers (we'll be talking about him later), it was Daniels who clearly came out ahead. The freshman was poised, accurate with his throws, and gave his receivers a chance to make plays against a defense that had put Oregon square into playoff contention. This throw, in particular was impressive.

Keep in mind that this came on 3rd and 18, with Arizona State leading by three, and with Oregon possessing all of the momentum (or whatever you want to call it) in the world. Daniels has had an up-and-down freshman year. This is an obvious up, and it points to just how bright his future is.

Michigan QB Shea Patterson-- 366 yards passing, five touchdowns, interception -- at Indiana: And before you say "yeah but it was against Indiana," that's no longer an insult; Indiana is a solid football team in 2019. If Michigan could have gotten this version of Patterson all year, this year's Michigan-Ohio State game would be much more intriguing. That being said, if Patterson plays like this on Saturday? You never know, folks. You never know.

Iowa State QB Brock Purdy -- 372 yards passing, four touchdowns; rushing touchdown -- vs. Kansas: Purdy was awesome again on Saturday, and again is the correct word; Iowa State might have four losses, but little of that blame belongs to the sophomore signal-caller. He's now thrown for at least 350 yards in four-of-five games, and outside of the clunker against Oklahoma State where he threw three picks, he's taken care of the ball while providing plenty of scores. Purdy and Iowa State just might be Big 12 contenders in 2020.

USC QB Kedon Slovis-- 515 yards passing, four touchdowns -- vs. UCLA: First, a quick shoutout to Anthony Gordon, who probably deserves to be on this list after throwing for 603 yards and six touchdowns. We haven't talked about Slovis in a bit, however, so, let's talk about him. It's hard to believe that the injury to JT Daniels lead to an improvement at quarterback, but -- with all due respect to the talent of Daniels -- that's exactly what happened. USC is going to lose some talented weapons, but they bring in some too. It's hard to imagine that Slovis isn't the signal-caller of the future for the Trojans.

Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor -- 222 yards rushing, touchdown -- vs. Purdue: It just continues. Taylor is now up to 1,685 yards rushing on the season, and he's gone over 200 yards in three straight games for the 9-2 Badgers. Assuming he puts up the usual Taylor-esque numbers going forward, the powerful tailback is going to reach the 2,000-yard mark as well as a 20-touchdown season. Jonathan Taylor is a special college football player.

Utah RB Zack Moss -- 203 yards rushing, touchdown -- at Arizona: He also added 32 yards receiving in a game that wasn't close from the get. The underrated senior has his first 200-yard game of the season, and he also has scored 14 touchdowns while going over the 1,000-yard mark for the 10-1 Utes. Moss also has picked up at least three catches in the last five games, and you have to imagine that scouts love seeing that he's been incorporated in that regard. Utah's path to the playoff seems pretty clear, and that's thanks in large part to Moss.

LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire -- 188 yards rushing, three touchdowns; seven receptions, 65 yards -- vs. Arkansas: And speaking of underrated players that can also help in the passing game. What's most impressive about the rushing total is that Edwards-Helaire needed six -- yep, six -- carries to do that damage. Sure it came against one of the worst Power 5 teams in college football, but the ability of the junior tailback is readily apparent. LSU has just about sewn up a spot in the playoffs, which is a bit of a crazy thing to say on November 24, isn't it?

Oregon WR Johnny Johnson -- 10 receptions, 207 yards receiving, two touchdowns -- at Arizona State: You would be hard-pressed to find a wideout who had a better fourth quarter all year than Johnson. He scored both of the touchdowns in the period for the Ducks, and he was the focal point of the offense on both of those drives. When Johnson gets the ball in open field, he's awfully tough to tackle; or at least it sure seems that way. We have to think Johnson has earned more carries in the next two-to-three games for the Ducks.

Michigan WR Nico Collins -- six receptions, 165 yards receiving, three touchdowns -- at Indiana: One of the reasons Patterson was able to have such an impressive contest against the Hoosiers -- and yes, the two obviously helped each other -- was that Collins was able to burn past the Indiana secondary with regularity. The junior has scored in three-of-four games for the Wolverines, but this was obviously at a different level. With 6-foot-4 size, Collins is going to be intrigue at the next level, the question is whether he chooses to come back for his senior season or to enter the professional ranks this June.

Ohio State EDGE Chase Young -- nine tackles, three sacks, four tackles for loss -- vs. Penn State: Goodness gracious. If anyone thought Young might have any kind of rust is either ignorant of how good the defender is or had way too much confidence in the Penn State offensive line. Young is the best player in college football, and assuming he enters the draft (note: of course he is), it'll be a tremendous mistake if he's not the first pick in 2020.

Week 13 Busts

Oregon QB Justin Herbert -- 306 yards passing, two touchdowns, two interceptions -- at Arizona State: These stats are far from offensive. They do not even come close to giving you an accurate description of how Herbert played on Saturday. This was ugly. He was off-balance, and unless he was dumping the ball off to Johnson on screen passes or something quick, there was very little success. Herbert has the type of size you look for in a professional quarterback and his arm strength is certainly there. With that being said, it's just hard to imagine that based on what we've seen over the last two years that he's a franchise quarterback. We'll see if the NFL folks agree.