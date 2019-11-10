Booms and Busts: Week 11

I'm filling in for Christopher this week, and there's a lot to discuss from a Saturday headlined by two games matching undefeated teams. Here's a look at some of the booms and busts of Week 11.

Week 11 Booms

LSU QB Joe Burrow -- 393 yards passing, three passing touchdowns; 64 yards rushing -- at Alabama: We've reached the point in the season when the phrase "Heisman moment" gets tossed around, but what about a "Heisman game?" Burrow was outstanding in the Tigers' 46-41 win over Alabama, completing 31-of-39 passes on the day while also showing off the wheels. Unlike the prior eight meetings in the series, all LSU losses, the head coach (Ed Orgeron) and offensive coordinator (Joseph Brady) felt comfortable putting the game in the hands of their quarterback. Burrow repaid that faith, and as a result LSU has the edge in the race for the SEC West title. And Clyde Edwards-Helaire deserves a shout as well, as he rushed for 180 yards of offense and four total touchdowns.

Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa -- 418 yards passing, four passing touchdowns and one interception -- vs. LSU: Less than three weeks removed from right ankle surgery Tagovailoa got off to a slow start, as one would expect. But despite the pain appearing to get worse as the game progressed the junior quarterback stepped up his play in the second half, ultimately throwing for more than 400 yards for the third time this season. It wasn't enough to push Alabama past LSU, but Tua did what he could while playing at less that full strength.

Miami QB Jarren Williams -- 253 yards passing, six passing touchdowns; 23 yards rushing -- vs. Louisville: Williams established a new school record with his six touchdown passes in the Hurricanes' 52-27 win over the Cardinals. This season has been anything but smooth for the redshirt freshman quarterback, but things appear to be slowing down for Williams. Miami is now bowl eligible, and while they'll need some help the Hurricanes remain alive for the ACC Coastal title.

East Carolina WR Tyler Snead -- 240 yards receiving, three receiving touchdowns -- at SMU: This game was wild, with the Mustangs winning 59-51, the two starting quarterbacks combining to throw 11 touchdown passes (ECU's Holton Ahlers had six and SMU's Shane Buechele five) and SMU's Xavier Jones rushing for 157 yards and three touchdowns. But Snead is the player we're singling out here, as he caught 19 passes on the day. In his first seven games of the season, the freshman caught a total of 24 passes.

Texas RB Keaontay Ingram -- 139 yards rushing, two rushing touchdowns -- vs. Kansas State: Ingram surpassed the 100-yard mark for the third time this season in the Longhorns' 27-24 victory, which was won on Cameron Dicker's 26-yard field goal as time expired. Ingram's averaging 5.6 yards per carry on the season, and outside of the loss to Oklahoma the sophomore has managed to stay healthy after struggling with injuries for much of last season.

Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor -- 250 yards rushing -- vs. Iowa: Taylor may not have reached the end zone Saturday, but there's no ignoring the effort he put forth in the Badgers' 24-22 win over the Hawkeyes. The 250 yards represent a season-high for the junior, as were the 31 carries. Ohio State shutting Taylor down on October 26 knocked him down a couple pegs in the Heisman Trophy conversation, but he still deserves mention as one of the best running backs -- and players -- in college football.

Minnesota CB Antoine Winfield Jr. -- 11 total tackles, two interceptions -- vs. Penn State: QB Tanner Morgan (three touchdown passes) and WR Rashod Bateman (7 catches for 203 yards and a touchdown) were excellent in the Golden Gophers' 31-26 win over Penn State, and the same can be said for the sophomore cornerback. Winfield Jr. picked off Sean Clifford twice in the first half, with Minnesota turning both interceptions into offensive touchdowns. He should be Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week when the conference honors are announced Monday.

Hawai'i QB Chevan Cordeiro -- 309 yards passing, three passing touchdowns; 55 yards rushing, two rushing touchdowns -- vs. San Jose State: Making his first start of the season, the redshirt freshman from Honolulu was outstanding as the Rainbow Warriors held off the Spartans at Aloha Stadium. With conference games against UNLV and San Diego State remaining on the schedule, Hawai'i still has a shot at winning the West Division and earning a spot in the Mountain West Conference title game.

Illinois WR Josh Imatorbhebhe -- 178 yards receiving, two receiving touchdowns -- at Michigan State: With the Spartans holding a 28-3 lead in the second quarter, the Fighting Illini were in need of a spark. Imatorbhebhe's 46-yard touchdown catch just before halftime provided that spark, and Illinois would go on to win 37-34 in what was a stunning comeback in East Lansing. The USC transfer caught just four passes on the day but he was highly productive, accounting for 178 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. Thanks in part to Imatorbhebhe (and QB Brandon Peters) the Fighting Illini are now bowl eligible with two games left to play.

Western Kentucky QB Ty Storey -- 213 yards passing, one passing touchdowns; 77 yards rushing, two rushing touchdowns -- at Arkansas: Storey, who entered the transfer portal in January and landed at Western Kentucky in late-February, accounted for 280 yards of offense against his former team in the Hilltoppers' 45-19 win over the Razorbacks. Arkansas paid $1.5 million to get lit up by a team -- a good team, mind you -- led by its former quarterback. Cue former WKU linebacker Andrew Jackson.

Week 11 Busts

Arkansas QBs John Stephen Jones and KJ Jefferson -- 87 yards passing, two interceptions; 37 yards rushing, one rushing touchdown -- vs. Western Kentucky: As well as the Hilltoppers played, the Razorbacks were just as bad outside of a couple long touchdown runs by Rakeem Boyd. Jones made the start, but after completing 3-of-10 passes for 27 yards and an interception he was pulled in favor of Jefferson. Jefferson managed to rush for 32 yards and a touchdown but he wasn't much better throwing the ball, completing 6-of-15 for 60 yards and an interception before leaving with a shoulder injury. And to no one's surprise, Chad Morris (4-18 record) was fired as head coach Sunday morning.

UAB QB Dylan Hopkins -- 103 yards passing, two interceptions -- at Southern Miss: Hopkins, starting in place of the injured Tyler Johnston, had a rough afternoon in Hattiesburg. In the Blazers' 37-2 loss he completed 15-of-25 passes, was sacked four times and picked off twice. But to be fair to Hopkins this was a tough spot for the redshirt freshman, as he entered the game 3-of-10 for 38 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Vanderbilt RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn -- 28 yards rushing; 14 yards receiving -- at Florida: Given the injury-related turmoil that the Commodores have experienced at the quarterback position this season, it should come as no surprise that this team has struggled. But the senior running back had a tough day in Vanderbilt's 56-0 loss at Florida, as he averaged just 1.9 yards per carry. The 28 yards are the fewest that Vaughn's had in a game since the 2018 regular season finale vs. Tennessee (25 yards).

Maryland -- 705 yards and 73 points allowed -- at Ohio State: No one expected this game to be particularly close. And it played out that way, as the Buckeyes scored the first 52 points. But in addition to its struggles on defense, Maryland accounted for just 139 yards of offense. Had Ohio State not been penalized 13 times for 141 yards, the final score could have been worse. And to top things off, a 2020 recruit took to Twitter during the first half to announce his de-commitment. It goes without saying that this won't be an easy rebuild for Mike Locksley.