Booms, Busts and Breakouts: Yahoo's Week 13 fantasy predictions

Each week our gaggle of Yahoo analysts show their hands and reveal their top booms, busts and breakouts. Gaze into the crystal ball and list your picks in the comment section below.

Among non-obvious starts in Yahoo leagues, the loudest BOOM in Week 13 will come from ________.

Brad — JOSH REYNOLDS. Prior to the Rams’ one-week vacation, the youngster played on EVERY snap against Kansas City, working almost exclusively out of the slot. Targeted eight times in the historic Monday Night matchup, he grabbed six passes for 80 yards and a score. Picking up where he left off, bank on him burning Detroit slot man, Nevin Lawson, often. Far from a sheriff against the pass, the DB has given up a 115-plus passer rating to his assignments. A final tally around 65-75 yards with a score is on the horizon for Reynolds.

Dalton — MARQUEZ VALDES-SCANTLING. He’s been quiet over the last three weeks, seeing just five targets over the last two. Those have come against tough matchups in Seattle and Minnesota, and MVS gets a much better setup this week. Patrick Peterson should be locked onto Davante Adams, leaving David Amerson (who’s allowed a league-high 0.72 fantasy points per pass route this season) on Valdes-Scantling’s primary side, where Arizona has ceded the sixth-most fantasy points over the last month. MVS is a sleeper in Week 13.

Scott — I wouldn’t bother with the continual ADAM HUMPHRIES pitch if people would do the right thing. Add him, start him. But he lags under 50 percent, and his start-tag is about 20 percent. He clicks with Jameis Winston and he caught all his targets last week. The NFC South is the home of the weather-protected shootout. The Tampa Bay usage tree is getting narrower all the time, with O.J. Howard done and DeSean Jackson in limbo. The slot is the easiest place to produce these days, with defined throws and lesser coverage. Sunday is another Hump Day.

Conversely, the brand name set to be the biggest Week 13 BUST is ________.

Brad — NICK CHUBB. Cleveland’s 18-wheeler has rolled through the competition as a full-time back. He’s the game’s pacesetter in yards after contact per attempt and elusive rating, routinely logging 20-25 touch workloads. The volume is hard to ignore, but the matchup is far from appealing. Overall, the Texans have allowed the 10th-fewest fantasy points, 3.43 yards per carry, 73.5 rush yards per game and five rushing scores to RBs. Saquon Barkley is the only RB to reach 75 ground yards against them. Again, Chubb’s workload is awfully enticing, but a high-touch, low-yield outcome is entirely plausible.



Dalton — TOM BRADY. He bounced back last week but has still totaled just four touchdowns over his last three games and sports his lowest YPA (7.5) since 2014. Brady could still be in store for a big finish with the Patriots’ weapons getting healthier, but he faces a Minnesota secondary this week that’s allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. They’ve been playing even better of late, as well. I have Brady outside the top-12 QBs in a week loaded with strong options.

Scott — DEMARYIUS THOMAS finally showed up in the Houston offense last week, scoring twice. And Keke Coutee is hurt again, which might push some people to Thomas. But keep in mind what you’re investing in; a low-volume passing game, where Deshaun Watson has 25 or fewer pass attempts for six straight weeks. The Texans aren’t going to fix what isn’t broken. And even in the Thomas spike week, he only had 38 yards receiving. Those who chase last week’s numbers are likely to be disappointed in Week 13.

Chuck a Hail Mary, one deeper player you believe BREAKS OUT in Week 13 is ______.

Dalton — GERALD EVERETT. He’s still mostly getting overlooked despite scoring three touchdowns over the last two games. He should continue to be a part of the Rams’ offense with Cooper Kupp out for the season (and Darius Slay shadowing Brandin Cooks on Sunday). The Lions enter ranked 26th in DVOA against tight ends this season, so Everett is a sneaky option at a thin position.

Brad — TY MONTGOMERY. In his first major action with the Ravens, the dual threat recorded 11 touches and 64 combined yards last week against the Raiders. Gus Edwards, despite a tender ankle, is expected to shoulder the lion’s share on the ground, but Monty could be a focal point for Lamar Jackson in the short-field pass game. The Falcons’ struggles defending pass-catching backs is well documented. No defense has surrendered more receptions to RBs (88) than the rotisserie birds. It’s conceivable Montgomery tops 60 yards on 4-6 catches and a score.



Scott — MATT LaCOSSE sounds like a name-brand apparel company, but he’s actually the new tight end in Denver, taking over for the injured Jeff Heuerman. LaCosse quietly posted a useful 3-34-1 last week on four targets, and he could in for an expanded role against a Bengals defense that (A) can’t cover tight ends, and (B) may have packed it in for the year.

Handicapping Lounge: If I had to go to the window to punch a Week 13 against-the-spread ticket, my jelly beans would be on ______.

Dalton — SEATTLE -10. This isn’t the greatest setup with the Seahawks coming off a big win and San Francisco the opposite of that, but this line still seems low for a game featuring arguably the league’s worst team playing in Seattle.

Scott — WASHINGTON +6.5. Seen that Philly secondary lately? All of their starting cornerbacks are players who weren’t on the team five weeks ago. And maybe Colt McCoy isn’t a downgrade from Alex Smith. It’s nice to see Jordan Reed making plays again.

Brad — CAR/TB OVER 55. This will be a slug-fest sure to resemble Rocky vs. Drago in Rocky IV — one landed uppercut after another. Each defense is tissue paper weak, evidenced in the 70 combined points both teams racked when they first exchanged greetings Week 9. Close to 58 percent of public tickets are on the under, but expect more of the same the second time around.



