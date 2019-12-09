Week 14 Fantasy Booms and Busts: You'll remember the 2019 Titans

Saturday afternoon, on a plane. Decide to dial up Remember the Titans, a 2000 film I’ve never seen. For a few hours I was entertained, albeit there isn’t a plot-twist you don’t see a mile away. Predictable, but sure, memorable.

Sunday afternoon, on a plane, watching video feeds and wrestling with pesky internet. I can assure you, I’ll remember the 2019 Titans. Now this is a story no one could see coming.

Ryan Tannehill? Ordinary journeyman, flamed out in Miami, now ready for clipboard or headset duty.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A.J. Brown? Hey, this isn’t 2014. We don’t rock with rookie wideouts. Let them learn their way, we’ll reevaluate in a year or two.

Derrick Henry? Sure, a power runner, a fun watch. He went off in the second half of 2018. But how much upside does a non-catch back have on a team not expected to challenge for the playoffs? Isn’t the ceiling capped here?

And now these guys are your fantasy heroes.

Tennessee’s season flipped when Tannehill got the starting job in Week 7. Marcus Mariota’s confidence was shot, his pocket awareness evaporated. Tannehill still takes a few too many sacks, though he wasn’t dumped in Sunday’s romp at Oakland. But the rest of the stats are delicious — he leads the league in YPA and passer rating, he’s thrown 15 touchdowns against just five picks, he’s completing 73.4 percent of his passes. He’s even been handy as a runner, with 147 yards and three scores. Add it all up, and he’s the QB3 over the last seven weeks. One more time for emphasis — the third-best fantasy quarterback over the last two months.

The Tennessee offense started to click when Ryan Tannehill took over (Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)

Story continues

Brown hasn’t always been the easiest fantasy start, as the Titans spread the ball around and Tannehill averages just 26.7 pass attempts per week. But when Adam Humphries was scratched in advance of Sunday, you had to figure Brown — despite being a different type of receiver — could be in for more work. He bumped up to seven targets against the generous Oakland secondary, and he made them count — five catches, 153 yards and two touchdowns, including a glorious 91-yarder. Speed, power, competitiveness, Brown offers the full package. Maybe Tennessee whiffed on Corey Davis in 2017, but this sure looks like a hit.

Henry is the type of guy who wins a fantasy league for you, a volume monster and a floor monster. He simply doesn’t have bad games. He gashed the Raiders for 103 yards and two scores, his fourth straight 100-yard effort. He’s scored nine touchdowns in his last five games, and 15 overall. Something clicked in Henry’s game midway through the 2018 season, and he’s been dominant ever since. Not even a nagging hamstring issue could hold him back Sunday.

The general lesson to all this is to stay open minded. And maybe we saw clues all along. Tannehill did play well in the preseason, and his Miami play was occasionally effective — that’s saying something, given what a mess he was working with. Brown started to pop around the time Tannehill was promoted, and maybe the term rookie doesn’t apply to someone at this time of year. Experience has been acquired, improvement has been shown. On Henry, perhaps the PPR players misjudged the potential upside of someone who’s ordinary in the passing game. The Titans haven’t had a challenge to Henry all year — Dion Lewis has a paltry 258 yards. There aren’t too many one-back backfields in today’s NFL. When we luck into one, let’s appreciate it for what it is.

Denzel Washington and Will Patton won’t be on my television today. But the 2019 Titans are high up on my rewatch list. Chew on your first item for this week’s column; I’ll add some bullet points shortly.

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast