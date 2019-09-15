Week 2 Booms and Busts: Kyle Shanahan schools the Bengals

I’ll admit the Cincinnati Bengals had me excited after a week. Optimistic about Andy Dalton. Curious about John Ross. Validated over Tyler Boyd. Intrigued by the running game, and a believer in head coach Zac Taylor.

Maybe Taylor and crew will get there eventually. But Sunday against San Francisco, it was time to meet the new boss — same as the old boss.

Offensive designer Kyle Shanahan could do no wrong on the other sideline.

Shanahan carries one of those gigantic play sheets, the laminated page that looks like a Denny’s menu. Sunday at Cincinnati, Shanahan hit a grand slam, dialing up winner after winner. It added up to a 41-17 beatdown and a reminder that any Shanahan offense is usually a fruitful one for fantasy.

Of course, the usage tree could be stretched out in San Francisco, making our fantasy choices difficult. Raheem Mostert racked up 151 yards and a score on 16 touches, while Matt Breida collected 132 yards on his 13 opportunities. Both of those lines will play, but it was pesky to see Jeff Wilson (10-34 rushing) steal a couple of touchdowns. Tevin Coleman is out multiple weeks, putting Breida and Mostert well inside the cut line Week 3 against Pittsburgh.

Raheem Mostert was just one San Francisco player who went off at Cincinnati. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The downfield passing had a platoon feel to it, too. Deebo Samuel jumped off the screen, bobbing and weaving for a 5-87-1 afternoon on seven targets. Perhaps the fresh season is going to be partially defined by breakout rookie receivers, and Samuel looked the part here. Veteran Marquise Goodwin was only targeted three times, but he caught all three of them, racking up 77 yards and a score.

We’re not going to worry about George Kittle, even off a 3-54-0 day (three targets). The Niners won’t be able to run the ball 42 times a week. But perhaps it’s not going to happen for Dante Pettis; despite playing in about half the snaps, he didn’t see a target. His one moment of consequence came on a 16-yard option pass.

I’ve been openly questioning just how good Jimmy Garoppolo is — perhaps a fool’s errand. Garoppolo avoided negative plays (zero sacks, just one pick) and made the most of 25 attempts: 17 completions, 297 yards, three touchdowns. That hashes out to a 131.2 rating and a 11.9 YPA. Those are Pro Bowl numbers.

The Bengals rushing game was DOA, but at least Dalton was able to fill the stat page (26-for-42, 311 yards, 2 TDs, 1 pick). If the Bengals defense is going to play this poorly, Dalton is the likely beneficiary. The reliable Boyd caught all of his looks (10-122-0), while Ross came through for the second straight week (4-122, albeit his 66-yard score came in total garbage time).

Remember, A.J. Green will eventually be back in this offense. Dalton is locked in as a Superflex quarterback for now and could push for QB1 consideration, depending on how stuck you are with your primary guy. Those rostering Cam Newton and Jameis Winston might want to take a look, not to mention anyone rostering a recently-injured quarterback (we’re playing the waiting game with Ben Roethlisberger and Drew Brees).

The early Cincinnati schedule has some potholes, to be fair. A nasty trip to Buffalo looms, and the Bengals also have two Baltimore games in the first half of the schedule. But with a much-needed offensive remodel, Dalton has a realistic shot at relevance.

Patriots spread around their 43 points

Given that the Patriots dump-trucked the tanking Dolphins, 43-0, there weren’t a ton of fantasy winners. Off-brand touchdowns gummed up the works — Tom Brady had a rushing score (in addition to two touchdown passes), and the New England defense tackled on two late runback scores. The rest of New England’s offense was filled with pars (Antonio Brown, Sony Michel, James White) and bogeys (Rex Burkhead, Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon). Beware the wide usage tree.

The Cowboys and Chargers get to tee off on Miami the next two weeks. Other than Preston Williams’s credible 4-63-0 day (six targets), there wasn’t a single Dolphins skill player who had a quality game. This is one of the worst NFL rosters we’ve seen in the fantasy era. Miami somehow crammed four interceptions and seven sacks into 46 dropbacks.

Chiefs dominate one quarter, coast to victory

You don’t thumb your nose up at any wins in the NFL, but the Chiefs looked somewhat bored in their 28-10 victory at Oakland. Kansas City spotted Oakland a 10-point lead in the first quarter, then hit the hosts with a 28-point blitz in the second period. After that, no more scoring — for anyone. Just tackles on the infield dirt, Halloween in the stands, and running out the clock.

Patrick Mahomes once again looks like an unfair weapon — 443 passing yards, four touchdowns, 131.2 rating. But it’s interesting that Sammy Watkins (6-49-0, 13 targets) was the one major part of the KC passing game that couldn’t get on track. Meanwhile, Demarcus Robinson had a breakout game (6-172-2), Travis Kelce looked like the uncoverable freak he is (7-107-1), and Mecole Hardman came to play (4-61-1). Watkins is too talented not to rebound, but I never accepted he was an automatic Top 10 wideout in the post-Tyreek Hill offense. Season to taste.

Still, to be fair, it’s the one position defined by booms and busts. Heck, it’s the name of the column.

The best thing I can say about there Raiders is that Josh Jacobs ran well (12-99-0), and the passing targets were mostly skimmed to three guys: emerging tight end Darren Waller, Tyrell Williams, and Hunter Renfrow (4-30-0, but he did get eight targets). Oakland isn’t likely to have a dynamic offense, but at least the coaching staff is streamlining the usage.