Boomer Esiason, Phil Simms out at ‘The NFL Today’ on CBS

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Broadcasters are not immune to the quarterback carousel.

CBS announced on Monday it was making changes to its “The NFL Today” studio team. A former New York Giant and New York Jets quarterback are out.

Phil Simms and Boomer Esiason will no longer be in the studio for the game-day show.

Replacing them will be former Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan, who officially retired last week but worked games for CBS in 2023.

