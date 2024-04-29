Boomer Esiason, Phil Simms out at ‘The NFL Today’ on CBS

Broadcasters are not immune to the quarterback carousel.

CBS announced on Monday it was making changes to its “The NFL Today” studio team. A former New York Giant and New York Jets quarterback are out.

Phil Simms and Boomer Esiason will no longer be in the studio for the game-day show.

Great 26 yrs run with CBS SPORTS. Even though that part of my career is over I look forward to what is next.. — Phil Simms (@PhilSimmsQB) April 29, 2024

After 22 years, Norman Julius Esiason says he’s done at CBS The NFL Today. Thanks everyone associated with the show. He will continue his radio simulcast on CBS Sports Network and WFAN. — bob raissman (@nydnraiss) April 29, 2024

Replacing them will be former Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan, who officially retired last week but worked games for CBS in 2023.

Going to be strange not seeing Boomer Edison part of The NFL Today on @CBSSports pic.twitter.com/ONQB6SgDhf — Mike Riley 🎙️ (@SargeVOX) April 29, 2024

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire