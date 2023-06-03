Boomer Esiason expects Giants’ Daniel Jones to have a ‘rough year’

While many experts around the league expect New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to take a leap forward in 2023, which is Year 2 under head coach Brian Daboll, one expert does not.

Former NFL MVP Boomer Esiason sees Jones continuing to be average — and even struggling — claiming that the team has not done enough to add weapons around him.

“You look at this list, it’s not that great compared to top 10 teams in the league,” Boomer said on his WFAN morning show about the Giants’ receiving corps. “That’s why they probably felt they had to pay Daniel Jones soon.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

An offer for Giants fans

For the best local North Jersey news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to NorthJersey.com.

What Esiason is looking at is not clear. The Giants have a slew of very capable — and potentially explosive options — on their roster starting with tight end Darren Waller, running back Saquon Barkley and wide receivers Isaiah Hodgins and Wan’Dale Robinson.

Add in the fact they re-signed veteran wideouts Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard, finally drafted a starting center (John Michael Schmitz) and packed the roster with speed at receiver with Jalin Hyatt, Parris Campbell, Jeff Smith and Jamison Crowder.

Advertisement

That wasn’t enough to sway Boomer, though. He still sees Jones a player who will have to use his legs to get the Giants down the field.

“When you look at the group of players around him, you could say he’s the Lamar Jackson of the Giants,” Boomer added. “That had always been the argument around the Ravens, that they were a run-first team, they were using his legs as opposed to his arm, and now all of a sudden they add all these receivers and Lamar Jackson says he wants to throw for 6,000 yards.”

Esiason doesn’t like Jones’ chances to take that leap this year without a true “No. 1” wide receiver — an element that general manager Joe Schoen says is not necessary to win a championship (see: Kansas City Chiefs).

“I think Daniel Jones is gonna have another rough year in terms of him having to do a lot,” Boomer said. “They’re paying him to do a lot. To be able to fit another wide receiver, I don’t see it.”

Advertisement

Time will tell if Esiason is correct.

Related

Giants' Brian Daboll sometimes has to tell Daniel Jones to 'take a break' Giants' Daniel Jones ranks highly in Chris Simms' top 40 QB countdown Darius Slayton chose to re-join Giants after Daniel Jones was signed

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire