Boomer Esiason: Daniel Jones ‘out of his mind’ if $45M ask is true

Former NFL MVP quarterback turned media personality, Boomer Esiason, doesn’t believe current New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is worth $45 million per year.

“Forty-five million dollars? You’re out of your mind,” Boomer said on his morning radio program on WFAN in New York. “You gotta understand who you are. 15 touchdowns and five interceptions is not getting you $45 million a year. It’s just not…his worth is somewhere between $27 and $32 million a year.”

Jones, who will be an unrestricted free agent next month, reportedly is asking $45 million per year from the Giants. That number has not been verified officially but it’s not out of line for an NFL starting quarterback these days.

The Giants are said to be prioritizing re-signing Jones this offseason but want to do it strategically and sensibly as they have many other needs to address at the moment.

Esiason believes the Giants can get Jones for somewhere around $35 million per year, which is what the Minnesota Vikings are currently paying Kirk Cousins.

“It’s fair for Daniel, and it’s fair for the Giants. Whether his agents see things differently, it is what it is. But he’s not a top-10 quarterback. He’s just not,” Esiason said.

“For Daniel Jones, maybe five years from now we’re talking about a four-time Pro Bowler because he’s with this coaching staff, and then he signs another bigger contract. But the Giants need to be really smart about what they do and how they spend their money.”

The Giants have until March 7 to sign Jones to a long-term deal otherwise they would need to apply the franchise tag on him to keep him from unrestricted free agency.

This year’s franchise tag value for quarterbacks is $32.42 million for one season.

