BOOM! Wide receiver Kojo Antwi chooses Ohio State

The BOOMs keep coming for the Ohio State football team. Yesterday, highly coveted J.T. Tuimoloau picked the Buckeyes. Today, Brian Hartline got his man: Kojo Antwi announced via his personal Twitter account that he’ll take his talents to Columbus.

Antwi is a four-star prospect and the 16th-ranked wide receiver in the 2022 class, according to 247Sports composite. This gives Ohio State three of the top 21 receivers in the class which include Caleb Burton, Kaleb Brown, and Kyion Grayes.

The crystal ball predictions were split where Antwi would land. Ultimately, the wideout spurned his home state Georgia Bulldogs as well as Texas A&M and others.

What a weekend it’s been for the Buckeyes. Ohio State has the top class for 2022 according to 247Sports class rankings with 15 players committed, including four players with five-star rankings. Ryan Day and the coaching staff are building something special on the banks of the Olentangy.

