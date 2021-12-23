BOOM: Texas lands Ohio State defensive back transfer Ryan Watts

The Ohio State to Texas connection is still well and alive, as the Longhorns landed another Ohio State transfer in Ryan Watts.

He marks the second transfer player that has decided to return to their home state and play for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns, as generational quarterback prospect Quinn Ewers did the same.

The former four-star cornerback is a Little Elm, Texas, native and was once was viewed as a top-150 recruit in high school.

He took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce the decision, and he will surely be an instant contributor for the Longhorns who lost all of their starting defensive backs except for one.

During his last season at Ohio State, the redshirt freshman saw limited action recording six tackles and two interceptions. However, he offers great athleticism and size, measuring in at over 6-foot-2.

Even with all the experience Texas had in the defensive backfield, the group struggled mightily, so bringing in a guy like Watts who is not only young but has a big body and athleticism will likely only help. Texas’ defense gave up 10.5 yards per pass, and close to 230 passing yards per game last season, and while they do have some semi-experienced options waiting in the wings, they now have another player that can be a big-time playmaker on defense.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.