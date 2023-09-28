How the 'Boom Squad' has South Bend Riley football off to its best start in 58 years

SOUTH BEND — South Bend Riley's football team has a nickname for its defense.

“We call ourselves ‘The Boom Squad,’” senior linebacker Robert Nabieu said. “Anywhere the ball moves, we get in there and we hit it.”

An homage to the great “Legion of Boom” defenses by the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks of the 2010s, the Wildcats have been one of the state’s top defensive teams in the first six weeks. They’re allowing just five points per game, which ranks third behind Carroll (Flora)’s 2.3 points allowed and Hamilton Heights’ 4.3 points.

It’s part of the reason why Riley is 6-0 for the first time since 1965, before the IHSAA held a postseason tournament. It’s the first six-game winning streak in any season for the Wildcats since 1988.

H.S. football power rankings: Where does Riley stack up in the area?

“We’ve tried to simplify some things and make it a little bit easier for our guys to read on the back end,” Riley coach Darrick Lee said of his defense. “We probably rotate six or seven different guys up front on that defensive line that we try to keep fresh and cause havoc for other teams. They play hard, and they make our jobs a lot easier at the next level. … I think the coaches have done a phenomenal job of putting a plan in place every week that the kids can understand, grasp and execute.”

Nabieu has been the leader on the defensive side of the ball. The senior has 44 tackles in six games, including 15 for loss. Arguably his best performance of the season came last week, registering 15 tackles (five for loss) in a 26-0 victory over South Bend Washington.

H.S. football: Here are your scores from Friday, Sept. 22

“The guy just plays hard,” Lee said of Nabieu. “When he sees something, he goes. And when he hits, he’s hitting to put you down. He has just grown so much, as far as his football IQ and understanding the game. It has been a joy to watch him continue to get better, and he’s still just scratching the surface.”

A surprise on the defensive side of the ball has been Montrel Northern. The senior did not play high school football until this year, and he has made an impact immediately. He leads the team with four interceptions, one each in the Wildcats’ first four games.

“I haven’t played since I was in eighth grade,” Northern explained. “I was like, ‘Why not play my senior year?’ And in the offseason, I kept working hard and realized, ‘I’m pretty good at this.’ So, I decided to go all-in with it.”

How's your team doing? Here are South Bend area high school football schedules and results

Riley has pitched three shutouts this year, including a 20-0 win over Glenn in week two. The Falcons have averaged 27 points a game in its other five contests this year, including scoring more than 40 twice. Yet, all they could muster was 74 yards of total offense against the Wildcats on Aug. 25.

Nabieu said that "speed and mentality," are the keys to Riley’s defensive success so far. “We don’t think; we just hit, and we play fast. … Our goal this year is, even when we put the JV players in, we tell them ‘They better not score.’ That’s the mentality.”

While Riley is unbeaten, it has taken advantage of a favorable schedule. Glenn is the only team with a winning record that it will face at this point in the season, while Gary West and Indianapolis Washington are both .500. The other three opponents (South Bend Adams, Clay and Washington) are a combined 3-15 through six weeks of play.

That’s why this week’s game against New Prairie is a big one for the Wildcats. The Cougars are 5-1 and ranked 10th in the latest Class 4A Associated Press poll. Riley is receiving votes in the same poll. New Prairie is coming off a trip to the state finals a season ago and is once again a contender to make a run to Indianapolis this year.

From two weeks ago: New Prairie outlasts South Bend Saint Joseph in NIC clash. Here's what we learned

It’s a litmus test to see where Riley stands amongst the top teams in northern Indiana. As Lee puts it, though, every game is like that for his team.

“I’m going to be honest: every week is a ‘prove it’ week for us,” Lee said. “At first, it was how last year, we only had one guy that we threw it to, and that’s why we won games. And then it was, ‘Well, they’re not playing anybody.’ We’re at the point where we’re just going to keep lining up and playing whoever’s in front of us.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to play New Prairie at their place. They’ve been on a winning streak since their week one loss. We’re not afraid of anybody. Our biggest battle is the one in the mirror, and we’re going to keep grinding that way.”

High school football schedule

INDIANA

Friday, Sept. 29

South Bend Saint Joseph at Penn, 7 p.m. (NIC), Cover?

South Bend Washington at Jimtown, 7 p.m. (NIC)

South Bend Riley at New Prairie, 7:30 p.m. (NIC), Austin

Elkhart at South Bend Adams, 7 p.m. (NIC) (School Field)

Mishawaka at NorthWood, 7 p.m. (NLC)

Goshen at Plymouth, 7 p.m. (NLC)

Northridge at Concord, 7 p.m. (NLC)

Wawasee at Warsaw, 7 p.m. (NLC)

LaVille at John Glenn, 7 p.m.

Mishawaka Marian at Angola, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Garrett, 7 p.m. (NECC)

Prairie Heights at Bremen, 7:30 p.m.

North Judson at Triton, 7:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Crown Point, 8 p.m. (DC)

Portage at Michigan City, 8 p.m. (DC)

Lake Station at South Central, 8 p.m. (GSSC)

Saturday, Sept. 30

North Newton at South Bend Clay, 1 p.m.

Osceola Grace at Calumet Christian, 2 p.m.

NIC: Northern Indiana Conference; NLC: Northern Lakes Conference; GSSC: Greater South Short Conference; NECC: Northeast Corner Conference; DC: Duneland Conference; HN: Hoosier North Conference.

MICHIGAN

Friday, Sept. 29

Paw Paw at Edwardsburg, 7 p.m. (WC)

Vicksburg at Niles, 7 p.m. (WC)

Buchanan at Berrien Springs, 7 p.m. (LAC)

Dowagiac at Brandywine, 7 p.m. (LAC)

Centreville at Cassopolis, 7 p.m. (SW10)

WC: Wolverine Conference; SW10: Southwest 10 Conference; LAC: Lakeland Athletic Conference

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Preview South Bend Riley football's 'Boom Squad' has team off to best start since 1965