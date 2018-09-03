Boom, roasted: Cole Hamels absolutely destroyed Brewers fans

The Cubs may have lost Monday's game, but Cole Hamels was not about to let his team lose their spirit.

The new Cubs ace turned in another stellar outing on Labor Day in Milwaukee, but it went for naught as the Cubs bullpen imploded in a 4-3 loss.

After addressing his start and the game's outcome, Hamels was then asked about the "rivalry" between the Cubs and Brewers in the race for the NL Central and in turn, the 13-year MLB veteran absolutely owned Milwaukee fans.

"I mean, that's kinda tough. I know the rivalries I've had in the past - you can definitely feel it," Hamels said. "When you have majority Cubs fans in the stands, I don't know if that's a rivalry yet. I've been in rivalries. They're not gonna like me for the comment, but you can look at the ticket sales.

"I think when they start getting a little bit closer and their fans sell out, then I think that's kind of the understanding. But the Cubs fans travel well. They were representing us pretty well. I think it's just a matter of us going out there and playing hard.

"It's no [knock] on who they have in their dugout - they have great players and I know those guys wanna win. But in this game of baseball, you want to be able to see the fans in the stands. And obviously that's where you feel it the most. So to be able to have the Cubs fans travel in the masses that they do, it's great to see.

"I was able to see that in Philly when we would come down and play in Washington. The Phillies fans would come down in droves. And it would be predominantly Phillies fans in Washington's stadium. That's just kinda the nature of where it is. That's probably not gonna sit too well with them, but I think they probably observed it just as well as I did."

As if the Brewers weren't already feeling triggered by the invasion of Cubs fans into Miller Park, this certainly won't win Hamels any popularity contests with the Brewers.

Then again, it certainly endeared the 34-year-old to his current team, as if his 1.00 ERA in 45 innings hadn't already won over Cubs fans.