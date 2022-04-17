BOOM! Receiver from the state of Florida commits to Ohio State

It’s been quite the Easter Sunday for the Ohio State football program and it hasn’t even had to go on a hunt to open up some recruiting Easter eggs. The Buckeyes got good news from a four-star cornerback out of Florida, and also got a verbal commitment from a 3-star wide receiver also out of the sunshine state around the same time on Sunday.

The 6-foot, 2-inch, 170-pound Bryson Rodgers, out of Wiregrass Ranch in Wesley Chapel, Florida, announced his commitment to the Buckeyes on Sunday to add to the haul and boost OSU’s 2023 class to the No. 2 overall ranking according to the 247Sports Composite.

You may be wondering why Rodgers was so smitten with Ohio State. Turns out, he’s originally from Warren, Ohio, and has been a lifelong Buckeye fan. He chose OSU over two SEC schools, Alabama and Georgia.

C O M M I T T E D.🏡🌰 #gobucks pic.twitter.com/uCzqSUjUzN — Iam_uno (@IBryson13) April 17, 2022

Ohio State has a lot of momentum with recruiting right now, especially with a core of kids out of Florida who all know each other. We’ll stay on top of any other news that breaks regarding further commitments coming out of a slew of visits that took place over the weekend of the spring game.

